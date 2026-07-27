Image Image Credit Jason Mendez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Dolph performs during Rolling Loud New York 2021 at Citi Field on October 30, 2021 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Mia Jaye marked what would have been Young Dolph’s 41st birthday with an Instagram tribute honoring his life and legacy.

Supporters responded in the comments with messages and reflections on how his music continues to resonate.

In the years since his death, his estate has released Paper Route Frank and posthumous features that have kept his catalog active.

Mia Jaye is remembering Young Dolph on what would’ve been the Memphis rapper’s 41st birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (July 27), the “Get Paid” hitmaker’s longtime partner and fiancée shared a heartfelt tribute alongside a photo of them with their children, Tre and Aria. “Only if God saw fit for us to celebrate 41 years of your life TOGETHER on this side of heaven,” she began.

“That would be a gift we could all be blessed with… but [whether] together or afar, we celebrate your life, legacy, and every memory shared… Me, Tre, and Ari miss you, your love, your leadership, and light immensely (nonstop),” Jaye continued. “We’re sending you heavenly love, my love.” Take a look below.

Evidently, Jaye wasn’t the only person moved by Dolph and his music. Her post — which had over 2,100 comments at the time of writing — quickly filled with replies from fans sharing how much the artist meant to them. “Happy heavenly birthday to my favorite rapper. The music you left has been the filling to the void I have [after] not being able to [hear] your voice in real time,” one user wrote about the Rich Slave creator.

Paper Route Empire’s Jay Fizzle left a blue heart emoji, while someone else penned, “Thank you for the music that got me [through] the hard times and made me GO GET DA MONEY. Man, Dolph, we miss you. I play your music every day like you ain’t never left.” Alongside the many, many lengthy messages about Dolph’s impact, the comments section was also flooded with dolphin emojis honoring the late rapper.

Young Dolph’s musical legacy in the years after his death

Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Young Dolph attends 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on October 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

It’s been a little under five years since Dolph was tragically shot and killed by two gunmen outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis. In the years since, the musician’s estate released Paper Route Frank, while Justin Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder for his role in the 2021 shooting. Not to mention, fans have received several posthumous features from Dolph, including Kenny Muney’s “Tune Up” and PaperRoute Woo’s “Get Em Off” last year.