As reported by ABC 24, Justin Johnson was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and felon in possession of a firearm on Thursday (Sept. 26) for his role in Young Dolph's death.

After the verdict was read, Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Mitchell sentenced him to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge. The sentencing for the other two suspects is set for Nov. 1. According to his defense attorney Luke Evans, Justin, also known as “Straight Drop,” intends to appeal the conviction.

Following trial, Dolph's sister Carlissa Thornton shared a statement to the media. "On Nov. 17, 2021, our lives changed forever. A son, a father, a brother, a friend, a businessman, a music artist, a philanthropist, and life partner are among just some of the titles that my brother Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. held. Titles that have now left a missing piece in the lives of so many," she told reporters. "I want to say thank the jury for their service and decision in this case to bring us one step closer to justice for our family, friends, supporters, and the community that has supported us during this time." Thornton also thanks authorities for their aid.

In a post on social media, the slain rapper's longtime partner, Mia Jaye, spoke on how the verdict "restores [her] confidence in the justice system." She wrote, "The past three years, marked by the loss of Adolph and the events leading to the trial, have been incredibly frustrating. My faith has been tested, but Adolph's tragic execution has only strengthened my resolve to fight for justice — not only for him but for all Black men."

As REVOLT previously reported, Dolph was shot and killed by two gunmen in front of cookie shop Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis. In addition to Justin, three others — Jemarcus Johnson, Cornelius Smith, and Hernandez Govan — were arrested for their roles in the crime. According to the news outlet, Jemarcus has since reached a guilty plea deal and awaits sentencing, while Govan and Smith have court appearances to face their charges on Oct. 9 and Nov. 15, respectively.