Image Image Credit Theo Wargo/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Megan Thee Stallion joined P!nk for the 79th annual Tony Awards opening number, where she performed a custom rap verse during “Lady Marmalade."

The Houston Chronicle reported that she is the first female rapper to perform at the Tony Awards.

The appearance comes as she previewed new music, appeared on a remix, and filmed the upcoming Baywatch reboot.

Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance during the 79th annual Tony Awards on Sunday (June 7).

The Houston rapper joined host P!nk during the ceremony’s opening number at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. According to PEOPLE, the performance included more than 170 Broadway stars and was built around “Lady Marmalade,” the 2001 hit by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, P!nk, and Missy Elliott that was recorded for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack.

Megan appeared during the number in an outfit connecting the moment to her recent run in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical." She performed a custom rap verse during the opener, which included appearances from several Broadway names. Later in the show, the Texas talent presented the award for Featured Actress in a Musical, which went to "The Lost Boys" star Shoshana Bean.

As confirmed by the Houston Chronicle, Megan became the first female rapper to perform at the Tony Awards. The outlet noted that she joined a short list of rappers who have appeared on the Tonys stage, including LL Cool J, T.I., and JAY-Z.

Megan’s recent music and screen moves

The Tony Awards appearance came during an active stretch for Megan. Back in May, she appeared on BossMan Dlow’s “Motion Party (Remix)." Last Tuesday (June 2), she previewed an unreleased track on social media while aboard a yacht with friends. In the snippet, the Houston rapper signaled a pivot from the romantic tone of previous songs like “LOVER GIRL,” with lyrics suggesting that her relationship era is behind her. "All that wifey s**t is dead (That man ain't s**t) / Put that s**t to bed," she rapped in the clip.

Outside of music, Megan was also seen filming scenes for the upcoming Baywatch reboot in Long Beach, California. The appearance adds to her recent screen credits, which include her well-received 2024 In Her Words documentary.