Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Her Broadway run as Zidler will now conclude on May 1 instead of the previously scheduled May 17 date.

The update follows her recent hospitalization for extreme exhaustion during a performance.

She thanked the cast, crew, and supporters in a public message reflecting on her time in the production.

Megan Thee Stallion’s time in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” will come to a close a bit sooner than expected. On Monday (April 27), the Houston rapper revealed that her last performance as Zidler will now take place on Friday (May 1), a few weeks ahead of the original May 17 end date.

“It’s been such an honor to be part of thee ‘Moulin Rouge!’ family, and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater,” Meg wrote in an Instagram post reflecting on the role. “Y’all work so hard, and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time, and the effort y’all put into the work!” The carousel included pictures of her greeting fans outside the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, selfies with members of the cast, and photos of herself with Gabrielle Union and Victoria Monét.

Megan continued, “I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful. And to all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey! I LOVE Y’ALL. See you soon.” Take a look below.

Why is Megan Thee Stallion leaving “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” early?

While the “Savage” artist didn’t directly say why she’s leaving “Moulin Rouge!” ahead of schedule, the news arrived on the heels of a really busy and emotionally taxing few weeks. On March 31, she was taken to the hospital after becoming ill during a performance. Her rep later said doctors diagnosed her with “extreme exhaustion” and cited “dehydration, vasoconstriction, and low metabolic levels as the cause of her symptoms.”

Then, over the weekend, Megan revealed that she and Klay Thompson are no longer dating. "Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward,” she said in a statement, per People. “I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Image Image Credit Raymond Hall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The publication later reported that she was seen wiping away tears onstage just hours later during Saturday’s (April 25) Broadway show. Megan was the first woman to take on the role of Zidler, so there’s certainly something bittersweet about seeing her step away from the role.

That being said, the Hot Girl CEO is in the middle of a huge year between her on-screen roles and business ventures, and we're wishing her nothing but the best.