Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion walks the runway for Hot Girl Summer Swimwear during Paraiso Miami Swim Week Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Megan Thee Stallion returned to PARAISO Miami Swim Week with the second collection from her Hot Girl Summer swimwear line.

The expanded drop includes women’s swimwear, men’s pieces, and pet apparel, turning the brand into a fuller summer lifestyle play.

Megan also appears on BossMan Dlow’s “Motion Party (Remix),” giving her another music moment tied to the start of summer.

Megan Thee Stallion is turning the start of summer into a full rollout.

On Thursday (May 28), the Houston superstar returned to PARAISO Miami Swim Week to host a runway presentation for the second collection from her Hot Girl Summer swimwear line. The new drop expands the brand beyond its debut with a 20-piece lineup that includes bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, and cover-ups in shell-inspired prints and bright shades like red, orange, pink, white, blue, and green.

The presentation pushed the concept past women’s swimwear. This time, the collection includes men’s pieces and pet apparel, giving Hot Girl Summer a broader lifestyle feel instead of remaining in a single lane.

Her runway return arrived just before another music moment. On Friday (May 29), BossMan Dlow released the remix to “Motion Party” featuring the Houston talent. The original version was already moving across social platforms and party playlists, and Megan’s appearance gives the record an even bigger co-sign heading into warmer months.

"You want a beggin'-a** b**ch or a rich one? You want a b**ch with some motion or a stiff one?" she asked listeners on the DB!, K6WYA, and Gitt Fai-produced offering before taking it even further. "So much motherf**kin' motion, when I start f**kin' with a n**ga, all his h**s get demoted."

Megan Thee Stallion keeps building beyond music

Megan previously spoke about how the swimwear venture started from her own style. In a 2025 interview with Byrdie, she explained that Hot Girl Summer “needed a uniform” and said she wanted fans to have access to pieces that felt like her own warm-weather wardrobe.

"It was so crazy to see this come to life, because usually, I'm used to writing songs and I'm going to the studio and then listening to it and then, you know, like that’s my little baby," she expressed to the publication. "But this is so different because I drew something and watched it come to life, and now I'm just so excited to continue doing this.”