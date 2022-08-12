Image Image Credit Lexie Moreland/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (May 1), Megan Thee Stallion shared a couple of snake-inspired photos as a prelude to new music. "Get ready," she wrote next to the well-received snaps. Today (May 3), the Houston talent added to that with some video game-inspired artwork, along with a question for her fans. "Are you ready to play?" she asked. In the images, Megan rocked a couple of costumes that look straight out of Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter.

In November 2023, she marked her return with the raw and intense “Cobra,” a song that addressed what the rapper had been dealing with mentally. “Breakin' down and I had the whole world watchin', but the worst part is, really, who watched me, every night I cried, I almost died, and nobody close tried to stop it, long as everybody gettin' paid, right?” she rapped. The former 1501 Certified signee followed that with the chart-topping "HISS" this past January.

Later this month, Megan will begin her highly anticipated “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” which kicks off in the United States before heading over to Europe. The tour, which boasts additional support from GloRilla, will come to an end at the 2024 Broccoli City Festival.

It's been two years since Thee Stallion blessed the masses with her sophomore LP, Traumazine, an 18-song effort with notable contributions from the likes of Key Glock, Latto, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, and Future. The project debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 63,000 album-equivalent units sold.

As REVOLT previously reported, the XXL Freshman alum confirmed that an official follow-up to Traumazine is set to arrive before year’s end. “This is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer,” she said on “Good Morning America.” “I do wanna give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”