Earlier today (May 1), Megan Thee Stallion brought in the new month by teasing her next big move on social media. "Hotties, it’s officially Megan May," she wrote next to images of what looked like her shedding her skin. "Get ready."

Thee Stallion's post kept with the snake-inspired themes utilized for the singles “Cobra,” which was released back in November 2023, and "HISS," a scathing diss to her detractors that made landfall this past January. “All of you b**ches is weak on the Bible, talkin' s**t from where no one can find you, I can never be judged by a b**ch that was dancin', makin' R. Kelly go viral,” she rapped about an unnamed adversary on the LilJuMadeDaBeat, Bankroll Got It, and Shawn “Source” Jarrett-produced offering.

Later this month, the Houston talent will begin her highly anticipated “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” kicking off in the United States before touching down in the United Kingdom, France, and other countries throughout Europe. The tour, which will also see GloRilla as a supporting act, is scheduled to come to an end at the 2024 Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.

It's been two years since Thee Stallion blessed the masses with her sophomore LP, Traumazine, an 18-song body of work with additional appearances from Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Future, and more. The project debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 63,000 album-equivalent units sold.

As REVOLT previously reported, the XXL Freshman alum confirmed that a new body of work will be arriving in 2024. “This is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer,” she said in a pre-recorded appearance on “Good Morning America.” “I do wanna give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.” She has yet to confirm a title or exact release date for the long-awaited effort.