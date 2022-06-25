Image Image Credit Marleen Moise / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (April 16), Planned Parenthood of Greater New York honored Megan Thee Stallion with the 2024 Catalyst of Change Award for her advocacy for women’s rights and health. The achievement was presented at the organization's annual Spring Into Action Gala at Cipriani South Street in Lower Manhattan, which was hosted in support of the nonprofit's initiatives.

Introduced by Planned Parenthood's president, Wendy Stark, Megan took the stage in a black gown to accept her award. She highlighted the critical need for accessible sexual and reproductive healthcare and committed to further advocacy. "I promise to continue to do my part and use my platform to break down barriers and empower women all around the world," she stated.

Check out the musician’s speech below.

Planned Parenthood initially announced that it would honor Megan in March. A spokesperson for the organization shared, “[She’s] used her global platform to draw attention to the organization’s mission and work. She also launched The Pete and Thomas Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world.”

In recent years, Megan has championed body positivity and mental health through partnerships with Nike, Planet Fitness, and The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people in today’s society work out to try and look like someone else on social media. We all have different bodies and different health goals, so it’s important to show up for yourself first, and that will guide your journey,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in February. “At the end of the day, my goal will always be to inspire people to invest in their physical and mental well-being in a safe and healthy way.”

Musically, Megan is slated to put out her next album soon. She heightened anticipation for its release with singles like “Cobra” and “HISS.”