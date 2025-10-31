Image Image Credit Warner Bros. TV / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing October 31, 2025. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion confirmed her relationship with Klay Thompson this summer, amid buzzing speculation about their romance.

During an Oct. 31 appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” she explained that her soft girl era stems from personal healing, emotional growth and, of course, her new boo.

A recent image of the couple holding a key sparked speculation about a possible move-in or engagement.

Megan Thee Stallion is making her love for NBA star Klay Thompson crystal clear. Fans definitely caught the vibe on her latest single, “Lover Girl,” where she proudly rapped, “My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby.” Then, during her Oct. 31 appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” she doubled down on the romance, fueling buzz around their relationship and her new soft girl era.

When asked what inspired the new song, the Grammy Award winner first coyly responded, “What in my life or who in my life?”

The playful answer caused the audience to erupt with giddy squeals. The Houston native and Dallas Mavericks player confirmed their romance over the summer. But in all seriousness, the HISS rapper followed up with an introspective explanation, revealing that her undeniable glow is thanks to a thriving personal life and newfound peace.

“I feel like right now, I'm in such a feminine era of my life, you know? But I'm not saying I'm in a feminine era of my life because of a man,” she began. The superstar added, “I’m saying [it’s] because I've been through so much... and I feel like I was always on the defense for a long time… But right now, I feel like, you know what? I am so sure of myself, and I'm so relaxed. I'm very much a soft girl... I am a woman. I am feminine."

Meg reflected on the shift as she shared, “I just feel like right now in life, I'm just a little bit more calm and relaxed and more zen and more accepting of love... I'm receiving love way better than I ever have in life, which is probably why the man that I have now has come into my life. Because I was ready to have him.”

And before anyone could accuse the hitmaker of losing her edge, she let it be known: “I’m still doing hot girl stuff, but I love him."

Fans predict a hot girl wedding for Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson

The smitten couple sent the internet into a frenzy when the hitmaking artist uploaded a photo dump with an eye-catching image. The picture showed the lovebirds' hands forming a heart as they held a key in front of a home. Neither the NBA star nor his “Lover Girl” provided context on when or why the memory was snapped, but social media users did not need a backstory to dream about the duo officially moving in together and becoming the Thompsons.

Whether fans are dreaming of a wedding or just vibing with her new energy, one thing’s clear: It’s smooth sailing for the Sea Captain and his lady.