Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are proving that Aquarius season hits differently when you’re in love.

With birthdays just days apart, the Houston Hottie and the NBA star went all out for each other — turning their celebrations into a full-blown exchange of surprises, luxury gifts, and romantic getaways that had fans smiling right along with them.

Thompson kicked things off on Feb. 8, but Megan made sure it was far from ordinary. She planned what she called “Klay Day,” beginning with a quiet beach picnic. Sharing a glimpse into the day, she wrote, “The first half of KLAY DAY. Happy Birthday to my babyyyyy. I can’t wait for you to see your next surprise.” That surprise turned out to be a massive birthday bash complete with a private performance from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony — Thompson’s favorite group growing up. The night clearly meant everything to him. Reflecting on the experience, he took to his Instagram page and wrote, “Best birthday ever, thanks to my baby. I’m still on cloud East 99.”

Megan’s birthday celebration didn’t fall short either. Just one week later, Thompson returned the love with a tropical birthday trip and a jaw-dropping gift: a brand-new Bentley. The rapper captured the moment and the memories in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, “Aw man, I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over,” adding, “A time was definitely had. THANK YOU BABY.”

Between yacht rides, beach days, and luxury surprises, the couple made it clear their love language includes thoughtful gestures. Their relationship first sparked rumors in July 2025 after fans spotted the Dallas Mavericks player in the background of Megan’s Instagram post. They later confirmed their romance publicly and made their red carpet debut at her Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. Since then, they’ve shared glimpses of their bond, from fishing trips to basketball games, giving fans an inside look at their growing connection.

Megan Thee Stallion says she found genuine kindness with Klay Thompson

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Grammy Award-winning artist described her relationship with Thompson as unlike anything she had experienced before. “I have never dated somebody so kind,” she said. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.” She continued, “I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side, and he feels the same way about me.”

From surprise parties to life-changing gifts, their back-to-back birthdays weren’t just celebrations — they were reminders that sometimes the best present is simply finding someone who shows up for you the same way you show up for them.