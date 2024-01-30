Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (May 6), Megan Thee Stallion unveiled a new freestyle over the instrumental for Gucci Mane's 2008 hit "I Think I Love Her." The release served as the first installment of her #MeganMonday series. Over Polow Da Don's classic production, the Houston emcee rapped about her position in the game, player lifestyle, and more.

"Show a new b**ch that ain't Megan coded, show a beat I was on and ain't rode it/ If she think she the s**t, I'm the colon, my pen gets gutter, I'm bowling/ Tina Snow, n**gas know I'm the coldest, tell a b**ch, 'Let it go,' 'cause I'm frozen/ Ask him what I got on, he don't know it, n**gas ain't had no taste before COVID..."

"I Think I Love Her Freestyle" boasted a colorful visual that kept things simple and to the point, leaving most of the attention on the lyrics. A single shot showed Megan spitting her rhymes into a microphone while in front of a bright pink background.

Later this month, the "Savage" star will kick off her "Hot Girl Summer Tour" with GloRilla as the opening act. In addition to North America, international fans will have the opportunity to catch both artists in action when they touch down in Europe.

As REVOLT previously reported, Megan spoke on her warm weather plans for 2024 during an interview on "Good Morning America." “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside, doing my own thing during the summer, like, since 2019," she admitted. "This is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do wanna give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.” Megan hasn't confirmed an official title or a release date for her long-awaited third LP just yet, but check out the video for "I Think I Love Her Freestyle" below.