Megan Thee Stallion fans may have a new hint of what they can expect to hear when she releases Act Two of the album Megan. In her latest Instagram post, she uploaded a carousel of videos showing off her custom Johnny Dang & Co. diamond grill, one of which featured a 28-second snippet of an unreleased song.

On the untitled track, she raps, “Aye, I’m at the top of my game, I’m who they hate, this s**t come with the fame, that’s how I knew that I made it/ I woke up looking this good, I’m in my prime, these n**gas gotta get played/ If these b**ches ain’t mad I need to go harder, I can’t let ‘em think we the same/ **s sitting up like a horse’s, pretty like a portrait, mouth full of diamonds and porcelain, b**ch I know I’m gorgeous/ Little bitty waist, big titties, I don’t need no corset, rich off these endorsements, y’all h**s lazy always worryin’ ‘bout a boyfriend.”

Megan wrote in the caption, “Almost done working, Hotties. BRB (the song is not out yet).” Whether complimenting the obviously Texas-influenced slowed-down beat or her lyrics, fans were quick to flood the comments. One follower exclaimed, “HOLD ON WE NEED THIS NOW!” A second person wrote, “It’s giving what I thought!! Yep Act ii about to be [fire].” A third fan said, “This brings me back to the ‘Tina Snow’ album era!!!!!! TINA SNOW is backkkk but she never really left.”

The “HISS” rapper surprised her followers when she teased a first look at the butterfly-themed installment of Megan in early September. She has since shared a number of posts on her timeline promoting the metamorphosis.

The past year has been one of transformation for the Houston-bred hitmaker. For starters, she became an independent artist after parting ways with 1501 Certified Entertainment, embarked on her first summer arena tour as a headliner, and ushered in a new chapter musically. “I really wanted to show the rebirth of Megan and set that tone with the song and the video,” said Megan following the rollout of her single “Cobra.” Since then, she has dropped “Mamushi,” which spawned a viral TikTok dance, and more recently, “Neva Play” featuring BTS’ RM.