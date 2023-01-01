Image Image Credit Rodin Eckenroth/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key takeaways

Megan Thee Stallion used TikTok to confront the renewed push to free Tory Lanez, reaffirming her courtroom testimony.

Public figures like Drake and Chris Brown have backed Lanez, despite no new evidence being submitted.

Megan’s message calls out the harassment and misinformation she continues to face, demanding accountability from fans and celebrities alike.

Megan Thee Stallion is fed up. In a scorching TikTok posted to her account on Monday (May 19), the Houston rapper addressed the renewed campaign to clear Tory Lanez’s name, following his 2023 conviction for shooting her. The lengthy message saw Megan calling out both Lanez and the online campaign to undermine her trauma.

“At what point are y’all gonna stop making me have to relive being shot by Tory!?” she said. “At what point are Tory and y’all fans gonna stop lying? Like, how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening every day?”

Megan dismantled the contradictory narratives being circulated by Lanez’s supporters. “One minute him/y’all said I was never shot. Now, y’all letting him play in y’all face again and say I was shot but it wasn’t him? Oh okay…?!”

Referring to his courtroom silence during the trial, she reminded viewers that “He ain’t dare get on that stand and deny he shot me and that was his choice because he knows he did that s**t!”

She ended the post with a final, unfiltered statement:

“Facts are facts. He did it. It was proven in court. F**k the hate campaign on the internet. Tory, you shot me!! Ain’t no new f**king evidence. Y’all been saying the same s**t for years... I’m off this silly a** internet s**t, bye.”

The renewed support for Tory Lanez from Drake, Chris Brown and more

Megan’s TikTok came just as support for Lanez reached a new boiling point. Following a stabbing in prison that reportedly left him with 14 wounds and collapsed lungs, multiple public figures — including Drake, Chris Brown and Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna — have called for his release.

Drake reposted a petition for Lanez’s pardon, writing, “Come home soon.” The petition, created by a conservative think tank, has amassed over 270,000 signatures and alleges Lanez’s sentence was the result of “prosecutorial misconduct, missing forensic data, and politically motivated sentencing.”

Meanwhile, Lanez’s legal team held a press conference presenting new claims from a man named Bradley James, who allegedly served as a bodyguard for Kelsey Harris, Megan’s former friend and a witness in the case. According to Lanez’s team, James pointed the finger at Harris as the shooter. However, James has not testified and has made no public statements. Additionally, no new evidence has been submitted to any court.

Harassment, hypocrisy and the “Free Tory” movement

Megan’s frustration highlights something bigger than a back-and-forth between two artists. She’s calling out the way the public, especially online, treats Black women who speak out after being harmed. Her TikTok is not just a denial of accusations, but a plea to stop the constant, retraumatizing scrutiny she continues to face.

Despite the case being closed in court, the campaign to overturn Lanez’s conviction has weaponized celebrity clout and political reach to cast doubt on Megan’s credibility. That’s left her fighting the same battle (over and over again) on platforms designed for cute pictures, dance videos and memes.

The larger issue is about much more than Lanez’s conviction; it’s about the immorality of using fame to distort legal outcomes. Whether it’s a superstar co-sign or a politician looking to score points, the message sent to survivors is chilling: If your abuser is famous enough, the truth might not matter.