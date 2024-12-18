Image Image Credit Aliah Anderson/Contributor via Getty Images and Handout/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As revealed by the New York Post, Megan Thee Stallion filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking a restraining order against Tory Lanez. The Tuesday (Dec. 17) filing claimed that Lanez is using third parties to continue the pattern of online harassment he initiated before his 10-year imprisonment. Megan’s legal team argued that this conduct has caused her “repeated trauma and re-victimization.”

The petition pointed to prison call logs from the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, which allegedly showed the Canadian talent coordinating efforts to undermine Megan’s credibility. Bloggers said to be acting on his behalf were accused of spreading false information, including claims that the gun and bullet fragments connected to the case were missing.

One individual, known on social media as Milagro Gramz, was named in the petition as Lanez’s “puppet and mouthpiece.” According to Megan, Milagro posted falsehoods across platforms, including questioning whether she was even shot and calling her a “professional victim.” The “Savage” star is pursuing a separate federal lawsuit against the influencer, whose attorney declined to comment on the California petition but characterized the federal case as legally dubious.

The New York Post added that a prior protective order against Lanez is no longer in effect, which the petition described as a loophole in the criminal justice system. In response, Megan’s attorneys asked the court to address this gap and prevent further harassment. A hearing regarding the matter is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2025.

This development came after Lanez’s 2022 conviction on three felonies – assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Lanez denied the allegations, and his lawyers are appealing the judgment after an earlier motion for a new trial was denied. “I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence, and I always will.”