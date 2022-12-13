Image Image Credit Greg Doherty / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tory Lanez Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Tory Lanez was stabbed in a California prison, where he is currently serving a 10-year sentence. On Monday (May 12), the Canadian rapper was attacked by a fellow inmate in the Tehachapi facility. As confirmed via a statement from Pedro Calderon Michel, spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), staff responded quickly by calling 911 and administering immediate medical aid. Lanez was rushed to a nearby hospital after sustaining multiple injuries, including collapsed lungs. After treatment, he was reportedly able to resume breathing on his own.

Who stabbed Tory Lanez in prison? What we know about Santino Casio

As confirmed by PEOPLE, the suspect in the assault has been identified as Santino Casio, an inmate with a long and violent criminal history who is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole. Casio was convicted in Los Angeles County in 2004 for second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and inflicting great bodily injury. He also has two in-prison convictions — one in 2008 for assault with a deadly weapon and another in 2018 for manufacturing a weapon behind bars. Following the attack, Casio was placed in restricted housing pending an investigation, which is being led by both the California Correctional Institution’s Investigative Services Unit and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Lanez’s team confirmed the stabbing and his condition through an Instagram post, stating he was “stabbed 14 times, including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head and 1 to the left side of his face.” The message added, “Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through.” The statement concluded by thanking fans for their “continued prayers and support.”

Why Tory Lanez is in prison: Megan Thee Stallion’s case and legal fallout

Lanez’s incarceration stems from a shooting incident involving fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. During a high-profile trial in December 2022, Lanez was found guilty on three felony counts: Using gross negligence while discharging a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and having a loaded, unregistered firearm in the vehicle. The charges were linked to a July 2020 altercation following a Hollywood Hills pool party, during which Megan was shot in both feet after exiting a vehicle shared with Lanez.

The case ignited debate across the music industry and social media, highlighting the mistreatment of Black women and the complex intersections of fame, gender and the legal system. During her emotional testimony, Megan stated: “I can’t hold conversations with people for a long time. I don’t feel like I want to be on this earth. I wish he would have just shot and killed me, if I knew I would have to go through this torture.”

Lanez is currently appealing his sentence, though his request for bond was denied. In the meantime, Megan has extended her restraining order against him through 2030, citing continued harassment via third parties. A December 2024 court petition claimed Lanez used intermediaries — including a blogger — to spread misinformation online, including false claims that evidence had gone missing. His legal team denied direct contact, asserting that Lanez posed “no longer any form of current or future threat.”