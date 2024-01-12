Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With 2024 nearing an end, Megan Thee Stallion is expected to wrap up the year with a feature on TWICE’s “Strategy.” On Sunday (Dec. 1), they shared a teaser for the music video starring the Houston star, slated to debut on Friday (Dec. 6).

The 16-second clip showed the K-pop group’s members doing choreography, while a separate scene saw the Good News rapper holding a bedazzled megaphone. “Talk with my body, that's my strategy/ Other girls tryin', but I'm really hard to beat/ He'll be mine off my strategy, my strategy, strategy,” Megan rapped in her guest verse, as revealed by the lyrics letter included in the box set for TWICE’s forthcoming album, STRATEGY.

“Strategy” will serve as Megan and TWICE’s second collaboration to date. They previously worked together on the remix of her TikTok-viral “Mamushi” — the group replaced Japanese artist Yuki Chiba — which first appeared on MEGAN: ACT II. She also united with K-pop star RM for the project’s lead single, “Neva Play.”

Other contributions to the LP came from Flo Milli, who appeared on “Roc Steady,” and Canadian heavy metal band Spiritbox. Much like the name suggests, the 13-song effort served as a follow-up to June’s MEGAN.

“I have the freedom to say whatever I want to say and put something out whenever I feel like it,” Megan told Vogue while reflecting on her journey to independence. “That’s why I was able to even put out two projects in one year… I literally can just wake up and decide to do it again tomorrow.”

2024 also saw the “Savage” hitmaker release her first-ever documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, in partnership with Amazon Prime Video. Per the film’s synopsis, viewers got to watch the Grammy Award-winning artist as she navigated “fame, grief, pressure and success,” including key moments like the tragic loss of her mother and manager, Holly Thomas.