As REVOLT previously reported, Maxo Kream and Tyler, the Creator made magic when they joined forces for "BIG PERSONA," a lead single from the former's 2021 release, WEIGHT OF THE WORLD. The Tyler-produced offering saw them boasting about their hard-earned wins. "Big money, big cars, big jewels, big yard, big n**gas, big talk, f**k these n**gas talkin' 'bout?" the Odd Future alum rapped on the song's chorus.

On Wednesday (Sept. 25), the two Hip Hop heavyweights reunited for "Cracc Era," a short-but-effective jaunt over another one of Tyler's beats. Fans could also press play on a matching visual that saw the duo catching vibes during a photoshoot. The Cali star used the clip to show off the highly publicized chess set he designed as part of his Louis Vuitton collection.

Adding to his steadily growing success in the fashion world, "Cracc Era" arrived a day after Tyler unveiled the Darryl Chuck 70, the latest product from his GOLF le FLEUR* collaboration with Converse. "The Chuck Taylor is a classic everyday shoe we love, but felt there weren’t enough colors that matched our color palette," a caption explained on Instagram. "So, we decided to do 10 le FLEUR* colorways of the classic Chuck Taylor with an off-white sole, thick laces that complement wider silhouettes, and our signature [dog mascot], Darryl, to make it our own." The message also confirmed that the first five of those colorways will be available on Thursday (Sept. 26).

Earlier this year, Maxo took to social media to announce the unfortunate passing of his father, Emekwanem Biosah Sr., whom he revealed was "fighting with health problems for years." "My idol, the legend, the man that made me who I am today, for real," he wrote. "I’m thankful for all the game you gave me and showed me. You [were] a real money gettin' n**ga that ran it up [and] never asked for a handout. No matter what, [you] always put your family first and I love you for that."