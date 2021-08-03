Image Image Credit Erika Goldring/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Maxo Kream Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Feb. 25), Maxo Kream took to Instagram to reveal that his father, Emekwanem Biosah Sr., passed away.

"My idol, the legend, the man that made me who I am today, for real," he wrote in a heartfelt tribute. "I’m thankful for all the game you gave me and showed me. You [were] a real money gettin' n**ga that ran it up [and] never asked for a handout. No matter what, [you] always put your family first and I love you for that."

Maxo continued, "You've been fighting with health problems for years and never showed signs of giving up all the way to the end. But this s**t ain’t gon’ never end. [It's] just a new beginning." The rapper closed his message by honoring his brother, Money Madu, who was tragically shot and killed in 2020.

Many of Maxo's peers shared encouraging words of support in the post's comments, including Rizzoo Rizzoo, Killer Mike, Bun B, BigXthaPlug, Kenny Beats, and 03 Greedo. "D**n, RIP to the OG. Sorry for your loss," wrote Guapdad 4000. "I know how close y'all [were] and pray y'all forever remain that close in spirit."

Biosah Sr.'s life was a major theme on Maxo's critically acclaimed sophomore LP, Brandon Banks, which featured images of both father and son on its artwork. "Initially, I was against this music, rap thing," admitted Biosah Sr. in an interview with Billboard. "But when I saw that he was serious about it, he really knows what he’s doing. I said, as his father, I will support him. Success is success. It doesn’t really matter if you have a doctorate, or you’re a good musician, or you’re a good entertainer. Ask Joe Jackson whether or not he supports Michael Jackson."

Check out Maxo Kream's IG message to his dad below. REVOLT extends our condolences to him and his loved ones.