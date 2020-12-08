Image Image Credit YouTube/Courtesy of REVOLT Image Alt Max B calls into Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. from prison to discuss his release date, Jim Jones beef, first day out album and more Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On “Drinks Champs,” co-host N.O.R.E chopped it up with the legendary New York-bred rapper and songwriter Max Biggaveli aka Max B. Best known for his mixtape series “Million Dollar Baby” and becoming an iconic Hip Hop voice from Harlem alongside childhood friend Cam’ron, Max B shares he has big plans to accomplish once he is released from prison. In 2009, Max B was sentenced to 75 years but in 2016, his sentence was reduced when he took a 20-year plea deal. Being incarcerated has not stopped the artist from doing what he does best: producing great music. In 2011, the legend released his debut album, Vigilante Season, and that was only the beginning.

During the phone call, Max B expressed excitement about his new chapter, the state of Hip Hop, life lessons learned, and how his passion for music has been his anchor through it all.

Here are nine highlights that he discussed with N.O.R.E., as well as some insight into what’s next for the entertainer. And if you missed the episode, watch the full conversation here, only at REVOLT.

1. Max B announces he is being released from prison on Nov. 9

Max B was thrilled to share that his life behind bars is coming to a close: “So, I'm telling y'all, Nov. 9, 2025, Sunday morning, Max Biggaveli is walking out of Northern State Prison!”

2. He shouts out Drake and everyone he has influenced with his music

If you’re a huge influence in Hip Hop, there’s no doubt you’ll be referenced in songs by new generations of artists. Drake is one of those people who’ve shown him love. “I got Lil’ Max with me, he’s the wave,” he rapped on his song “Money In The Grave.” N.O.R.E. asked how this kind of recognition felt, and Max B replied by showing love to the younger generation and what they have been doing in the rap game.

“Shout out to Champagne Papi, man. Listen, anytime someone shows love or give a n**ga that [inaudible] promo, that's real love from the heart,” the rapper insisted enthusiastically.

N.O.R.E. added that another artist, Wiz Khalifa, stated if it wasn’t for Max B’s mixtapes, he wouldn’t be who he is today.

Max B explained, “Listen, shout out to Wiz. That's just bro right there. He did some things for me along this stretch that was real pivotal. He came through. It wasn't about no money. He just showed straight love. That's bro. I love him. Shout to Wiz. And yes, he's telling the truth.”

3. Max B is planning a documentary in which he’ll show off his chef skills

The conversation went into things Max B is looking forward to once he is released, including his first meal. The rapper/singer said not only does he have various meals he’s excited about, but he is also going to cook them himself.

“What people don't know is that Biggavelle is an [aspiring] chef,” he revealed. “I will be coming out on my culinary journey. So, with that being said, we're probably gonna go to one of these nice little organic supermarkets. We gonna have the film going on. And everything is gonna be an experience. That's gonna be part of my own come-home documentary. It's gonna be a come-home tour for Max Biggavelle. So, it's gonna be like me coming into the world for the first time.”

4. He misses performing, but the studio is what brings him peace

As music has been an escape as well as an inspiration for Max B, he reflected on what he has missed the most about the craft.

“I miss performing. But let me tell you something -- writing, songwriting, like, it's different for me. When I go to the studio, that's like my solitude. That's my escape from the world. But then just to have that blank canvas, and then to have that s**t filled up the way you want it, with the melodies and words, I bring that s**t to life, and they hear that s**t, my n***a, that's the greatest feeling in the world,” he said.

5. He plans to write a book: How To Do a Successful 20-year bid

With other well-known artists serving time, N.O.R.E. brought up the different experiences people can have while incarcerated. While Max B does not advocate for being in prison, he emphasized that his time did not break him. It only made him stronger.

“I'm writing a book on how you can do a successful 20 years. I've used prison to my advantage. Prison ain't f**ked me up. So, I'm giving n**gas game on how to do this s**t. When y'all see me, they might think I'm trying to tell them to come to jail on purpose and just follow my lead. The thing is that you might go through the fire, but I came out a diamond,” Max stated.

6. A Boogie and Cash Cobain are some of the younger artists he would work with

Collaborating with the right artists can make or break a music career sometimes. So, when Max B thought about some younger artists he wouldn’t mind sharing a booth with, he had a couple in mind.

“You know Boogie?” he asked. “That's bro. I love him. Even Cash just sent me some wavy joints. I got some sexy joints up. And when I jump on these joints with Cash, oooweee! You know what I'm saying? I'm in the loop. Everybody is waiting on me.”

7. He plans to make an album with 20 songs on his first day out

Max B later told N.O.R.E. that he is not wasting any time on putting out new music. He elaborated that one of the first things he will be doing is creating in the studio. He wants to put all his ideas out there in the best way he knows how and make sure that people hear the new and improved Max B.

“When I go in there, I'm gonna go in there and do a 20-ball off the rip. A dub, first night out. Y’all gonna be saying, ‘He's a musical savant. That n**ga’s wavy’… So, yeah, that's the time I'm on,” Max told “Drink Champs.”

8. Max B wants to break generational curses and reflects on Harlem culture

Max B reflected on how growing up with Cam’ron and seeing him and others become legendary artists has been a dream come true. He expressed how proud he was to see his friends on the cover of XXL Magazine and accomplish things others could only imagine.

“We all grew up around each other... We all know each other. We've all had some type of sparkle from that area. That's why so many n**gas that came out of that same area, they got an aura,” he said of Harlem. “And everybody feels like we're important and s**t coming up. My moms always made us feel important. So, for me, when you see a star or somebody famous, we don't get excited. Less is more. There are legends everywhere. Everybody over there was kind of like stars in their own right, a little famous before they grew up and s**t. But Mase was definitely the first n**ga we watched.”

He continued, “So I was proud, you know. I was making myself proud; my boss and all of them, they were proud of me. You know, my family, nobody was ever doing s**t like me. So, I was kind of looking at this as an opportunity to break some type of generational curse. Maybe I'm the first person that's supposed to set something in place for my people for like 200 years.”

9. He doesn’t regret what happened between himself and Jim Jones; he wants to start over

In 2006, Max B signed a record deal with Dipset member Jim Jones’ label, ByrdGang. But after some disagreements, they parted ways a couple of years later. Max B addressed the situation and commented on the news of Jim Jones and French Montana squashing any previous beef.

“Yeah, French called me when he did the joint,” he explained. “He didn't want me to hear about the song or whatever on somebody else's album. It was all love. I'm like, at this point, business is business. My personal affairs shouldn't be able to stop your business. Jim said a bunch of hard s**t about me, and we all said hard s**t about each other. And it's all good. I want to start over. I'm a new man. I'm a married man. I got kids. I'm on a whole different time right now.”

He concluded, “I don't regret nothing. For me to have regrets is like questioning my past. I don't even question the past. I'm right where God wants me. I'm good. I ain't on my time; I'm on his time. So, whatever happens, that's what was supposed to happen for us to get to this point right now. So, my thing is we're gonna learn from that. Ain't nobody motherf**kin' perfect … This little opportunity I get, this one last ride, the way I'm going to give it to y'all is. .. I'm going to just do what I do best -- music and media. And I'm going to just give y'all great work, consistency, and entertainment. And y'all n**gas going to eat this s**t up. Y'all broads are going to eat it up.”