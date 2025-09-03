Image Image Credit Katja Ogrin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah Carey performs onstage during Heritage Live Festivals. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Sept. 2), Mariah Carey hopped on Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 3” livestream and gave fans a rare glimpse into her current playlist. The singer, known for decades of chart-topping classics, surprised viewers by naming SZA as one of her favorite artists and showing love to Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

During the stream, Cenat asked the Grammy Award-winning singer who her favorite artists were. At first, she joked, “I didn’t know if you meant like someone that’s going to paint something for me ‘cause that would be nice.” When Cenat clarified he meant musicians, she paused before saying, “Uhhh, SZA.”

When someone chimed in that SZA is “very talented,” Carey agreed with a quick, “Yes, yes.” Cenat pressed further, asking about rappers. Cenat went first: “A Boogie, mine’s A Boogie.” Carey’s face lit up. “A Boogie is your favorite rapper? I love A Boogie,” she said.

SZA herself reacted to the moment by sharing the clip on her Instagram Stories. She added a caption full of excitement: “HELLLOOOOO!????? GOOOODNNIGHHTTTTTT,” along with a flood of emojis.

Mariah Carey on Tupac

This isn’t the first time Carey has opened up about her admiration for fellow artists. As REVOLT previously reported, she recently admitted in an interview that she once had “more than butterflies” after a brief encounter with Tupac at the American Music Awards. “He said it like, ‘Hi, Mariah,’ and I was like [screams],” she recalled. When asked if she thought the two could have been a power couple, she didn’t hesitate: “I wish.”

Between showing love to today’s stars like SZA and A Boogie and reflecting on her past crush on Pac, the “Obsessed” hitmaker continues to bridge generations of R&B and Hip Hop with ease.