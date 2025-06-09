Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt JUNE 09: Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Carey discusses co-parenting her 14-year-old twins with Nick Cannon and emphasizes fairness in their upbringing.

She explains her approach to aging, saying she doesn’t acknowledge time or numbers.

The singer previews her upcoming album, Here For It All, with features from Anderson .Paak, Kehlani, and Shenseea.

Mariah Carey is Harper’s Bazaar UK’s September 2025 cover star.

While the corresponding story touches on her decades-long career and signature “diva” persona, the global superstar opens up most about her children, whom she describes as the “major loves of her life,” and how she and ex-husband Nick Cannon approach co-parenting. The two were married for six years before splitting in 2014. Despite the end of their marriage, they continue raising their 14-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, together.

“How do I say this? They spend time with him, and they have a good time; they spend time with me, and they have a good time,” Carey tells the publication. “I want to make sure I’m always fair about the situation because it’s tough to grow up with divorced parents.”

When asked about her love life now, Carey — rumored to be dating Anderson .Paak — kept it simple, saying only, “I’m a romantic.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 56-year-old speaks about navigating aging in the spotlight. She says that she doesn’t stress over numbers — in fact, she denies them altogether. “I don’t allow it — it just doesn’t happen,” she tells Harper’s. “I don’t know time. I don’t know numbers. I do not acknowledge time — I have a new song that starts with that line…”

That line, she says, will be featured on her upcoming album, Here For It All, dropping this fall.

A new era begins with Here For It All

Carey’s Harper’s interview comes just ahead of the release of her 16th studio album, Here For It All, arriving Sept. 26. The singer announced the project on social media with a brief video showing her walking in heels and teasing the title track.

She kicked off the album rollout in June with “Type Dangerous,” co-written and produced with Anderson .Paak. The second single, “Sugar Sweet,” features Kehlani and Shenseea.