Mariah Carey’s discography is so deep, it might as well be an ocean trench. While most know her for the record-breaking No. 1 singles and vocal acrobatics on pop staples like "We Belong Together" and "Always Be My Baby," true Lambs know that some of her richest, most revealing work lives in the shadows. These are the hidden gems, the unreleased bangers, the international exclusives—songs that may have never seen the light of mainstream airplay but still hold tremendous emotional weight and showcase Mariah's genius as a songwriter, vocalist, and producer.

This list isn’t about fan-favorite album tracks that already get love. We’re diving into the vault: B-sides, soundtrack contributions, international-only releases, and even some notorious leaks. Whether you're a day-one fan or just discovering the depth of her catalog, these rare Mariah Carey deep cuts prove there's always more to love beneath the surface.

1. Slipping Away – B-side to Always Be My Baby

Originally recorded for Daydream but cut from the final tracklist, “Slipping Away” became a B-side to “Always Be My Baby” and slowly developed cult status among Lambs. Co-produced with Dave “Jam” Hall, it rode a moody groove and blended emotional lyrics with silky harmonies: “You’re slipping away from the life and the love we made… baby, I’m so afraid.” Despite being unavailable on streaming for years, fans never let it go, calling it one of her best unreleased tracks. When it finally appeared on The Rarities, it felt like long-overdue validation for a song that always deserved the spotlight.

2. There for Me – Rainbow 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition

Originally recorded with David Foster and Diane Warren, “There for Me” didn’t make the final cut for Rainbow and was later released as a B-side to the “Never Too Far/Hero” medley. For years, it remained obscure until it was officially reissued on Rainbow (25th Anniversary Expanded Edition). With its sweeping piano, orchestral arrangement and lyrics about unconditional support, the track sits comfortably alongside Mariah’s most emotional ballads.

3. Skydiving – Unreleased

Originally recorded with Timbaland during the Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel era, “Skydiving” was never officially released — though its title briefly appeared in the album’s interactive iTunes artwork, fueling speculation. The song later leaked online in rough quality and was rumored to be part of the canceled Angels Advocate remix project. Sonically, “Skydiving” floated over lush synths and echoing vocal layers, with Mariah likening intimacy to freefall: “You got me lifted, baby, our love feels like we’re skydiving.”

4. Do You Think of Me – B-side to Dreamlover

Originally released as the B-side to “Dreamlover,” this slow-burning ballad remained largely under the radar until its inclusion on The Rarities. Co-produced with Walter Afanasieff, Cory Rooney and Mark Morales, “Do You Think of Me” found Mariah at her most yearning, wondering if a former lover still dreams about her in the quiet moments of the night. She called it “one of [her] favorite songs from the Music Box sessions.”

5. Mesmerized – The Paperboy soundtrack

Originally recorded for the soundtrack to Lee Daniels’ The Paperboy, “Mesmerized” never made it into the film, but finally saw the light of day on The Rarities. Produced with Loris Holland and Randy Jackson, the track was a funky, ‘70s-inspired jam that saw Mariah channeling her inner retro soul queen. With lines like “Tough guy exterior, but ooh I got a glimpse, you’re falling in love,” she delivered flirtation with vocal slickness and confidence.

6. Everything Fades Away – Music Box international bonus track

“Everything Fades Away” appeared internationally and as a B-side to “Hero,” eventually gaining official recognition via The Rarities. Co-produced with Walter Afanasieff, it was a sweeping breakup ballad drenched in gospel harmonies and haunting vocal layers. Mariah called it “one of the more personal songs I wrote during this era,” and fans have long championed it as a spiritual bookend to Music Box. Its omission from the original U.S. release remains one of the catalog’s biggest head-scratchers.

7. Your Girl (Diplomat Remix) – The Emancipation of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition)

Tucked deep into The Emancipation of Mimi, “Your Girl” was a flirtatious, synth-laced jam produced by Scram Jones. With lyrics like “I’m gonna make you want to get with me tonight,” Mariah channeled early Prince energy over a minimalist bounce, making it a low-key standout for fans who love her playful side. A long-rumored “Diplomat Remix” later surfaced featuring Cam’ron and Juelz Santana. Their verses injected gritty charm while Mariah’s vocals remained breezy and confident.

8. When I Feel It – The Emancipation of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition)

Recorded during The Emancipation of Mimi sessions, “When I Feel It” was shelved for nearly two decades after a sample from The Dynamic Superiors’ “Here Comes That Feeling Again” was denied clearance. Long rumored among Lambs, the track finally saw an official release on the album’s 20th anniversary edition. Produced with Mahogany Beatz, it blended soul nostalgia with modern R&B vibes.

9. I Pray – The Rarities

Originally written for then-12-year-old Paul Robins (now Lina Robins), “I Pray” was Mariah’s heartfelt contribution to a young fan’s dream. First performed on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” the gospel-tinged ballad radiated childlike hope, calling for peace, unity and compassion. Mariah’s own demo, co-produced with Kenneth Crouch, was finally released on The Rarities. In the liner notes, she described writing the song as a “freeing experience,” meant to channel optimism through a young voice.

10. Rainbow (Interlude) – Rainbow

Clocking in at just over a minute, “Rainbow (Interlude)” is often overlooked, but it’s one of the most emotionally resonant moments in Mariah Carey’s catalog. Co-produced with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the track followed “Petals” on the Rainbow album, offering a breath of hope after a song full of grief and vulnerability. For fans who know how personal that project was for Mariah, this interlude felt like her own private prayer for healing.

11. Alone in Love – Mariah Carey

Written when she was just 16, “Alone in Love” is one of Mariah Carey’s earliest compositions and a standout deep cut from her self-titled debut. Co-written with Ben Margulies and produced by Rhett Lawrence, the track blended soft instrumentation with reflective heartbreak, as she sang, “Set me on fire, but now I’m left with a spark.” While the album spawned four massive singles, Mariah had hoped this one would be released too — a wish she revisited in her memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

12. There Goes My Heart – Charmbracelet (Special Tour Edition)

Originally recorded with 7 Aurelius during the Charmbracelet sessions, “There Goes My Heart” was left off the standard album and quietly released on the Special Tour Edition. Mariah described it as a “feel-good R&B record with live instrumentation,” and it definitely carried that breezy mid-tempo charm — despite the emotional confusion in its lyrics.

13. Lead the Way – Glitter

One of Mariah Carey’s most vocally demanding songs, “Lead the Way” was a slow-burning ballad that opened her Glitter soundtrack in cinematic fashion. Originally described by Mariah as the love theme for Billie and Dice (her character and love interest in the film), the lyrics centered on the fear of emotional intimacy: “If I move closer, then love will take over and lead the way.” It’s a powerful moment in Glitter that’s rarely discussed, likely due to the album’s overshadowed rollout.

14. Reflections (Care Enough) – Glitter

Released at the emotional core of Glitter, “Reflections (Care Enough)” gave voice to Mariah’s fictional character Billie Frank, yet the lyrics read like a cry from Carey’s own younger self. Written and produced with Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, the stripped-back ballad explored maternal abandonment, longing and unresolved pain. “Don’t you even care, just the slightest bit for me?” she pleaded. It’s a line that hits even harder considering Mariah’s complicated relationship with her mother.

15. All I Live For (Extended Version) – Music Box: 30th Anniversary Edition

Originally intended for Music Box but left unfinished for nearly three decades, “All I Live For” is a glittering example of peak ‘90s Mariah: Live instrumentation, lush background vocals and melodic optimism. Recovered for The Rarities and later extended for Music Box (30th Anniversary Edition), the track blended honeyed harmonies with classic Carey themes of romantic reassurance and emotional loyalty.