Key Takeaways:

Mariah Carey reaffirmed her belief that time and birthdays are irrelevant, calling them concepts she simply doesn’t acknowledge.

Her “eternally 12” philosophy has been part of her public persona for over a decade.

Her latest single, “Type Dangerous,” became her 50th Billboard Hot 100 placement.

Mariah Carey is once again challenging the concept of time — literally.

During a lighthearted interview with Capital FM on Monday (June 16), the 56-year-old superstar doubled down on her decades-old declaration that she doesn’t believe in birthdays… or clocks. While promoting her new single, “Type Dangerous,” Carey joined U.K. co-hosts Sian Welby, Jordan North and Chris Stark for a rapid-fire Q&A that veered into philosophical territory.

When asked point-blank if she declines to acknowledge the passage of time, Carey calmly responded, “That is true,” adding, “I just don’t believe in it.” Clarifying that she’s not talking about time zones, Carey emphasized that it’s the entire concept of time she chooses to ignore. “Just let it go,” she advised when the hosts pushed further.

Instead of birthdays, the five-time Grammy winner prefers to celebrate “anniversaries,” a tradition she says reflects her commitment to staying timeless. “I don’t have a birthday,” Carey said. “Anniversaries, yes.”

Mariah Carey’s ‘eternally 12’ philosophy has been years in the making

This isn’t the first time Carey has publicly denied the ticking of the clock. In a 2014 Out Magazine interview, she said, “I’m eternally 12 years old,” joking that she doesn’t “count years” but “rebukes them.” Two years later, she told Complex that she doesn’t celebrate her March 27 birthday, stating, “I was just dropped here. It was a fairyland experience.” In 2019, she reaffirmed her stance to Variety, saying her “true fans” know she’s “eternally 12.”

The singer’s tongue-in-cheek attitude toward aging has become a part of her personal brand — a blend of diva charm and refusal to conform to norms. As her fanbase knows well, Carey’s views on time are as legendary as her voice range. When one host jokingly asked how anyone would schedule a meeting with her, Carey responded, “I would have someone call you and figure it out.”

“Type Dangerous” marks Mariah Carey’s 50th Billboard Hot 100 entry

While she may not acknowledge birthdays, Carey is celebrating another major milestone: Her 50th career hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Her new single, “Type Dangerous,” recently debuted at No. 95 on the chart.

Directed by Joseph Kahn, the action-packed video for the track found Carey playing a seductive assassin who dispatches seven different “types” of men, including Mr. Player, Mr. Dancer, and even YouTuber MrBeast, who starred as Mr. Lean. Carey ended his reign with her now-viral one-liner: “I don’t know him,” before transforming him into a burst of flying cash. The single marked the rollout of Carey’s highly anticipated 16th studio album, expected later this year.