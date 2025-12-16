Image Image Credit Denise Truscello / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah Carey performs during opening night of Mariah Carey's "Christmastime In Las Vegas" at Dolby Live at Park MGM on November 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Mariah Carey’s 2026 Olympic performance will be her first return to the Games since her 2010 single “100%” supported Team USA.

Her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” just broke Billboard records with 20 weeks at No. 1.

The Milano Cortina 2026 opening ceremony will take place at Stadio San Siro on Feb. 6.

Mariah Carey is headed to Italy to take on the Winter Olympics. On Monday (Dec. 15), the singer revealed that she’ll perform at the Milano Cortina 2026 opening ceremony, marking her first time taking the Olympic spotlight since her song “100%” supported Team USA over a decade ago.

Carey made the announcement in a festive Instagram video, wearing a sparkling red gown and diamonds while speaking directly to fans. “Get ready for Milano Cortina 2026,” she said before adding, “See you at the Stadio San Siro on the 6th of February for the Olympic opening ceremony. Ci vediamo a Milano.” The games will take place in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from Feb. 6 through Feb. 22.

Olympics organizers celebrated the news with their own post, calling Carey the first major international guest and praising her as “world-renowned for her voice and musical legacy that spans generations and cultures.” They shared that her appearance aligns with the ceremony’s central theme: harmony.

The moment also nods back to the New York native’s past Olympic connection. During the Vancouver games in 2010, Carey released “100%” as a single to benefit Team USA. For Carey, who’s as tied to winter as snow itself, the announcement arrives at a perfect time. Every year, as temperatures drop, she naturally re-enters the cultural conversation. This time, she’s bringing that energy to one of the biggest stages in the world.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” breaks Billboard Hot 100 records

As she prepares for the Olympics, the icon is also celebrating a historic Billboard milestone. Her holiday staple “All I Want for Christmas Is You” just scored its record-breaking 20th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s now the longest reign in the chart’s history. The song also ties Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” for the longest-charting Hot 100 hit by a woman, logging its 77th week on the tally. More than three decades after its release, the song continues to dominate every holiday season and has helped Carey maintain No. 1 hits across four different decades, edging her one step closer to the Beatles’ all-time record.