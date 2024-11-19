Image Image Credit Chris Unger/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

According to CNN on Tuesday (Nov. 19), the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced its agreement to postpone Donald Trump’s sentencing. The decision would allow time to address the president-elect’s anticipated motion to dismiss his highly publicized hush money case. In a letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the DA acknowledged that Trump’s sentencing is unlikely to occur “until after the end of [the] defendant’s upcoming presidential term.”

Despite this delay, the office maintained that Trump’s felony conviction should remain intact. “No current law establishes that a president’s temporary immunity from prosecution requires dismissal of a post-trial criminal proceeding that was initiated at a time when the defendant was not immune from criminal prosecution, and that is based on official conduct for which the defendant is also not immune," the office reportedly wrote. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung celebrated the DA’s decision to delay sentencing, calling it “a total and definitive victory for President Trump.”

Back in May, Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records. These charges stemmed from a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. According to his former attorney, Michael Cohen, the former commander-in-chief directed him to pay Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election to stay silent about an alleged affair. Trump denied the accusation.

Just a year ago, Trump faced four separate indictments. As REVOLT previously reported, two federal cases are in a “wind down” phase, with Special counsel Jack Smith planning to resign before Trump's January 2025 inauguration. The Georgia state trial remains inactive, and the aforementioned Manhattan proceedings will likely be on pause for at least the next four years.

“We won the [Florida classified documents] case. We’re in the process of winning all the other cases, I think – even... when we have to go to appeal,” Trump stated in an interview with Hugh Hewitt. “We got immunity at the Supreme Court. It’s so easy. I would fire [Smith] within two seconds. He’ll be one of the first things addressed.”