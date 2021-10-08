Image Image Credit John Lamparski / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Major R. Johnson Finley attends the 15th annual ADCOLOR Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on October 08, 2021 in New York City, and Teedra Moses attends 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When Teedra Moses and MAJOR. link up, it’s not just R&B, but it’s a masterclass in soul, too.

Moses, the voice behind the cult classic “Be Your Girl,” earned early acclaim for her Complex Simplicity debut, but saw her influence reach a new generation when KAYTRANADA’s remix turned the track into a global underground staple.

She penned hits for legends and stayed tapped in as one of R&B’s most respected voices. Her peer and friend, MAJOR., with his powerhouse vocals and feel-good signature track “Why I Love You,” brings a blend of church-rooted soul and modern charisma that’s earned him a Grammy nomination and major praise.

The two vocal powerhouses linked up at the 2025 BET Awards and stopped to chat with REVOLT on the red carpet. What followed was nothing but good laughs and vocals.

MAJOR. kicked off the conversation, giving Moses her well-deserved praise. “The legend in real time, Teedra has always supported me, and I love her deeply,” the singer shared.

The two continued to pour into each other, with Moses sharing what she loves most about MAJOR. and his artistry.

“What I love about MAJOR.’s music is you get passion,” she began. “MAJOR. is a person that comes with hope, light, and love. Also, his vocals be vocalizing.”

MAJOR. returned the favor, sharing that he believes her authenticity is what makes her so relatable.

“Teedra has consistently been a flat-footed singer, and she sings from a true place that reaches the everyday person,” the Texas-born artist shared. “This is why she’s so special, even now. It’s a timeless thing because when you come off authentically, it lives forever. When you try to chase down trends, it has its moment, but she’s the forever moment and the movement. She’s a whole movie, and that’s my sister.”

As R&B continues to expand, these powerhouses refuse to fall in line or live for anyone else’s validation. They keep experimenting and thinking outside the box, showcasing their versatility.

When asked what she wants to see from MAJOR. in the music space, Moses expressed she wants to see him switch it up with a new genre.

“I would love to see DJs or MAJOR. himself take his music and put it in the house genre, [so] we can have hope in the club,” she shared. “I want to hear what MAJOR. does [turned into] house music so I can dance and feel good, because I feel good when I hear his music, so let’s bring that to the club.”

When asked if they would be open to getting in the studio with KAYTRANADA firsthand after the success of the “Be Your Girl” remix, the talented vocalists shared they “want that” and were positive about what the outcome could be.

“That would be easy,” MAJOR. said. “Let’s put it up to God.”