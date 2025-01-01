Image Image Credit Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images, Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla, SZA, and Jhené Aiko Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Women in Hip Hop and R&B talk about weed softly, seductively, or straight up stressed out. They’re not just rapping or singing about getting high. They’re using weed as a way to set the scene, shift the mood, or shut the world out. Sometimes it’s part of a routine. Other times it’s the only thing keeping it all together.

These lyrics feel like late-night texts you send but never deliver. They sit somewhere between meditation and motion. SZA hits the pen when the silence gets too loud. Rihanna matches desire with smoke and a full ashtray. Ari Lennox makes the ritual feel like romance. Every bar has intention. The stories are casual but cut deep.

This isn’t about bravado or bar count. This is about women who roll up when things get overwhelming. Who find clarity in the haze. Who use weed to process love, loss, boredom, and being misunderstood. Whether they’re alone with their thoughts or vibing with someone who gets it, they’re giving voice to moments too blurry for most to explain. Here are 10 of the best lyrics about smoking weed from women artists who roll up, tap in, and say it exactly how they feel.

1. Tryna Smoke by Jhené Aiko: I wish that I was high / ‘Cause I can’t live my life when it’s low / So I’m gonna call the bro’s / tell them ‘Roll up one, right now’ / I’m tryna smoke

Jhené’s asking for peace, not just a high. She’s tired of the noise and ready to zone out, calling up the homies to help her find that quiet place. The casualness of “I’m tryna smoke” hides a real need to reclaim control over her space. Weed is the escape, the answer, and the reset all in one.

2. Jodie by SZA: Stuck with just weed and no friends / Weed and my pen / End of the day, it’s just trees in the wind

SZA’s solo moments are real and raw. “Stuck with just weed and no friends” isn’t just loneliness, it’s a vibe — a quiet one that lets her feel her own rhythm. Weed is her way of tuning everything out and tuning into herself. The trees aren’t a distraction — they’re the space she needs to breathe.

3. Backwood by Ari Lennox: I said me and my Backwood / Ooh we be vibing so good / I roll it like sushi, such a beautiful tease / He gon’ when I count to three

Ari makes rolling a Backwood feel like a sensual art form. She’s deliberate with every move, turning it into a dance with her blunt. The “sushi” line plays with expectation and invites you into her private ritual. There’s no rush, just smooth vibes and an effortless connection with the moment.

4. Drew Barrymore by SZA: Somebody get the tacos, somebody spark the blunt / Let’s start the “Narcos” off at episode one

SZA turns a casual night in into something almost cinematic. She’s not just lighting up for the sake of it, but to enhance the moment, to set the scene. With tacos, a blunt, and the perfect show, she’s creating a space where she can just be. Weed adds depth to the vibe, turning ordinary moments into intimate escapes.

5. Bed Peace by Jhené Aiko featuring Childish Gambino: If I had it my way I’d roll out of bed / Say ‘bout 2:30 mid-day / Hit the blunt then, hit you up to come over to my place / You show up right away / We make love and then we f**k / And then you’d give me my space

Jhené’s perfect day starts with a blunt and doesn’t rush anywhere after that. The whole vibe feels effortless. Wake up, smoke up, and spend the day on your own terms. Incorporating Weed into the process and foundation for everything else to flow. It’s about taking your time, being present, and finding peace in the simplest things.

6. James Joint by Rihanna: I’d rather be smoking weed whenever we breathe / Every time you kiss me / Don’t say that you miss me / Just come get me

Rihanna doesn’t need much; just a joint and someone who’s down to vibe. The way she ties smoking to intimacy makes it feel like an invitation, not just a habit. “I’d rather be smoking weed” is more than just a preference — it’s a moment of self-care, a way to connect with herself and others. It’s sensual, it’s slow, and it’s all about the feeling.

7. Higher by Rihanna: You light my fire / Let's stay up late and smoke a J / I wanna go back to the old way / But I′m drunk instead, with a full ash tray

Rihanna’s high here is more than physical, it’s a deep, emotional surrender. She’s using the weed to escape, but there’s also a longing for something lost, something she can’t reach. The ashtray filled with reminders of what she’s been through adds weight to the moment. The smoke is a veil, but she’s still trying to return to something real.

8. High AF by GloRilla: I'm rollin' out the bow’, remember coppin' eighths / You don't got no weed to match? Smoke this in your face

GloRilla’s confidence is on full display, no apologies for how she chooses to get high. She’s clear with her intentions from the start. If you can’t match her blunt, she’s smoking right in your face. There’s no hesitation, just pure energy and unapologetic power. Weed isn’t cheap or free, and she’s letting you know not to come empty handed.

9. Girls by Doechii: Smoking a joint no debate, yeah / Talking that good conversation / And only The Coven relay

Doechii doesn’t just roll up, she’s setting the atmosphere. Smoking becomes part of her vibe, not just an accessory, but a ritual shared with her closest people. The reference to “The Coven” makes it clear: only a select few are invited into her world. Weed is the connection, and it’s about creating an energy that’s uniquely hers.

10. Black Barbies by Nicki Minaj: Sativa so strong, I'm not blinkin' / What in the world was I thinking? / New day, new money to be made / New things for them to imitate

Nicki makes it crystal clear she’s not the one to play with. She’s high but alert, clocking everything and everyone around her. That “not blinkin’” line feels like a flex — she’s unbothered, unphased, and still two steps ahead. Weed isn’t slowing her down, it’s just part of her rhythm.