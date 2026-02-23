Image Image Credit Rebecca Sapp/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lynae Vanee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Sundays in the Overflow is Lynae Vanee’s first official music EP, building on her spoken word foundation.

The EP includes a companion visual directed by John Dierre, extending the project into film.

The release follows her Grammy Week performance and reflects her growing presence across cultural and political spaces.

On the final Sunday of Black History Month (Feb. 22), Lynae Vanee released her debut EP, Sundays in the Overflow. Released via the Offscript Worldwide-backed 440 Artists, the project showcased her spoken word as a full sonic experience, blending live instrumentation, Hip Hop influences, and meditative elements while circling themes of healing, faith, accountability, grief, and transformation.

The release was paired with a full-length visual experience. Atlanta-based filmmaker John Dierre directed the accompanying film, bringing a cinematic, emotionally focused approach to the material. Notably, Dierre was the recipient of the 2025 John Singleton Award for Best Debut Feature at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) for his psychological thriller, Meta Take One.

In the run-up to the EP, Vanee’s poetic excerpts and social commentary drew waves of engagement across cultural and political spaces. She received public support from figures like Charlamagne Tha God, Kerry Washington, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Chance the Rapper, and Vic Mensa, along with exposure multiple publications and platforms.

Vanee also performed during Grammy Week at the Grammy Museum’s Clive Davis Theater in Los Angeles. Her set included “I WANT MORE,” “MISSISSIPPI CRY,” and “BETWEEN THESE THIGHS,” three offerings featured on Sundays in the Overflow. The performance was followed by a moderated conversation reflecting on her path from classroom teacher to a multi-hyphenate creator.

Lynae Vanee’s incredible journey to fame and success

Outside of music, Vanee built a national platform as an activist and commentator with a community of more than one million followers. She is a three-time NAACP Image Award nominee and the recipient of the 2023 CROWN Awards’ Reel Impact Award, and she has collaborated with heavyweights like Issa Rae and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’m a Southern girl. I’m from the Bible Belt. My mom’s from Mississippi, my dad’s from North Carolina. I’m barefoot-in-the-grass Black. And I feel like I’m walking on the same ground my ancestors did,” she expressed to REVOLT about her background. “That connection fuels everything I do. My love for Black history helps me pay homage through my craft in ways I don’t even fully realize.”