Key Takeaways

“AUDIO_5006” is a stripped-back spoken word visual that explores healing and self-preservation.

The piece introduces themes that will appear throughout Lynae Vanee’s debut mixtape.

Sundays in the Overflow, Vol. 1 blends Hip Hop, live instrumentation, and spiritual reflection, and arrives Feb. 22.

As REVOLT previously reported, award-winning activist and cultural frontrunner Lynae Vanee is gearing up for her debut mixtape, Sundays in the Overflow, Vol. 1. Ahead of its Feb. 22 arrival, the 440 Artists-backed talent unveiled “AUDIO_5006,” along with a strikingly minimal visual.

Released on Sunday (Jan. 25), “AUDIO_5006” is an intimate, piercing meditation on healing, accountability, and self-preservation. Built around the aftermath of emotional rupture, the piece explores what it means to choose clarity over obligation. “This track in particular came from my healing process after a breakup,” Vanee shared via press release. “I greatly overstayed the welcome because I felt like I ‘owed’ it to him... I had to shift my paradigm.” The accompanying visual mirrors that emotional restraint, allowing the words (and the pauses between them) to carry the weight.

The track features a standout guest contribution from JR The Poet, whose verse unfolds as a prayer rooted in faith, emotional maturity, and intentional love. Together, Vanee and JR create an exchange that centers growth and accountability over performance, which reinforces the song’s spiritual grounding.

Sundays in the Overflow is about reflection and sound

With Sundays in the Overflow, Vol. 1, Vanee elevates spoken word into a fully realized sonic and visual experience. Rooted in Black storytelling and spiritual reclamation, the project blends live instrumentation, Hip Hop influences, and meditative elements to create space for grief, healing, and transformation. The mixtape, which will follow earlier releases like “I WANT MORE” and “MISSISSIPPI CRY,” will be released digitally and as a full-length vinyl pressing and will be available exclusively through Vanee’s official website.

The timing of the mixtape’s arrival is intentional. Landing on the final Sunday of Black History Month, the release will coincide with the 100th year of the observance’s national recognition. For Vanee, the date reinforces the project’s deep engagement with reflection and emotional truth, hallmarks of her work across activism and art.