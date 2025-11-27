Image Image Credit Brandon McClung Image Alt Lynae Vanee poses in front of a wall of roses Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The track opens with a chorus of voices that establish a communal tone before Lynae Vanee’s performance.

A visual directed by John Dierre features Vanee in a Fruché design.

Her upcoming mixtape, Sundays in the Overflow, Vol. 1, is set to drop in early 2026.

On Thursday (Nov. 27), Lynae Vanee released her debut spoken word single, “I Want More.” The track was liberated through 440 Artists, a division of Offscript Worldwide, the creator-powered media and commerce collective that also houses brands such as REVOLT and Rap-Up. Fans first got a taste of the release via a powerful live performance during the Season 1 finale of “The People’s Brief.”

“I Want More” opened with appearances from RaeShanda Lias, Deante Kyle, Camille McCallum, Elizabeth Booker Houston, and Joshua Joseph. Their short-but-sweet contributions helped to establish the tone of the track before Vanee delivered lines aimed at respectability politics and the power we have as a community.

“I am truly thrilled to show people this part of me. It’s scary because it's new and it's different,” Vanee expressed in a statement. “But it’s good, and I mean really good. I guess it’s not all that new though, because it’s always been there. It’s the reason why people love the way I do what I do. It’s just time for me to do it the way I always knew it could be done.”

Offscript Worldwide CEO Detavio Samuels added, “This release represents the type of multi-hyphenate voice this ecosystem was designed for — a creator whose impact grows when every part of our organization rallies behind her story.”

“I Want More” precedes Vanee’s upcoming mixtape, Sundays in the Overflow, Vol. 1, scheduled for release early next year. The project will incorporate live instrumentation, Hip Hop influences, and meditative elements. The full-length debut is also described as being rooted in Black storytelling and spiritual themes.

Learn more about Lynae Vanee’s accomplishments

Before “The People’s Brief,” Vanee rose to prominence through the Instagram series “Parking Lot Pimpin’,” which blends cultural commentary, history, and social context. She is a three-time NAACP Image Award nominee and the winner of the CROWN Awards’ 2023 Reel Impact Award. Additionally, Vanee has collaborated with the likes of Issa Rae and former Vice President Kamala Harris and has been recognized by countless publications and outlets.

Stream “I Want More” now and look out for the official video, which premieres at 7:30 p.m. EST. The colorful clip comes courtesy of award-winning filmmaker John Dierre and showcases Vanee in a dress designed by Nigerian fashion house Fruché. After enjoying the visual, head over to Vanee’s Instagram for an 8:00 p.m. livestream.