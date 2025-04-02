Image Image Credit Harry How/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rob Pelinka, Luka Dončić and JJ Redick Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Feb. 4), Luka Dončić held his first press conference as a Los Angeles Laker. Sitting next to General Manager Rob Pelinka, he admitted to being as stunned as the rest of the basketball world when the Dallas Mavericks traded him to his new team. “It was a big shock. It was [a hard moment] for me. I had to check if it was April 1,” he admitted. “[But now], I get to play in the greatest club in the world, and I'm excited for this new journey.”

He continued, “Honestly, it was hard at first. That first day was really hard. I felt like these last 48 hours [were] one month. Emotionally, it was really hard, but today was much better. I’m just very happy to be here for this opportunity. This is the Lakers. It’s one of the best clubs in history, so I’m excited to be here.”

One of the first to reach out following the news was none other than LeBron James. “He called me right away,” he said about his iconic teammate. “We didn’t talk much... He said, ‘I understand what you’re feeling.’ It was really nice of him to call me right away and welcome me to LA.”

During the Q&A, a reporter brought up a memorable 2019 moment when a retired Kobe Bryant heckled Dončić in Slovenian during a Lakers-Mavericks game. “Well, first of all, I remember that, that happened. It will always stay in my mind,” he stated. “It was an amazing moment. Just for Kobe to know my name was amazing for me.” Tragically, the five-time NBA champion and his second daughter died in a helicopter crash a year after that exchange. “I just wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this moment,” Dončić added.

As the press conference neared its end, the West Coast recruit was asked whether he felt he had something to prove after being traded by the team that built around him since he arrived in the league. “Obviously, yeah,” he stated clearly and directly. “Win the championship. You don’t come here for nothing else but championships. I have everything left to prove, and the goal is to win the championship.”

Though Dončić has not played since Christmas 2024 due to a calf strain, he is reportedly close to returning. The Lakers have four games in the LA area over the next seven days, including a matchup against the Clippers on Tuesday night.