Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, pleaded not guilty on Monday (Dec. 23) during his arraignment in Manhattan, NY. According to NBC News, he faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder as a terrorism-related offense, alongside variations of second-degree murder and weapons violations. If found guilty, he could receive a life sentence without parole. Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York also charged him with murder using a firearm, a crime punishable by death, as well as stalking and other firearms offenses. Mangione denied these allegations as well.

Authorities asserted that Mangione’s alleged actions were intended to intimidate the public and influence governmental operations. A handwritten 262-word manifesto reportedly found during his arrest seemingly reinforced this, as it purportedly portrayed the killing as a protest against the healthcare industry’s perceived “corruption” and misuse of power.

The state case is anticipated to take precedence over federal proceedings, according to Edward Y. Kim, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District. At the arraignment, Mangione appeared in a maroon sweater and light-colored trousers and was restrained at the wrists and ankles. His attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, voiced concerns about his ability to receive an impartial trial.

“He was on display for everyone to see in the biggest staged perp walk I’ve ever seen in my career,” she said. “What was the mayor doing at this press conference? The mayor should know more than anyone about the presumption of innocence that he, too, is afforded when he is dealing with his own issues.” As REVOLT previously revealed, New York Mayor Eric Adams is facing bribery and fraud charges.

On Dec. 4, Thompson was heading to an investor meeting when he was shot in the back and leg by a masked assailant outside a midtown Manhattan Hilton hotel. Social media reactions ranged from outrage to unexpected admiration, with some labeling the crime a symbol of resistance against systemic inequities in healthcare. Outside the courthouse, protesters carried signs such as “Deny, defend, depose” and “United States healthcare stole my livelihood.”

Mangione was arrested after a five-day manhunt at a McDonald’s in Altoona, PA, after a customer who recognized him from police bulletins discreetly informed authorities. At the time of his capture, Mangione was carrying a firearm, ammunition, and a counterfeit identification card. Pennsylvania police subsequently charged him with forgery, carrying an unlicensed firearm, and possessing illegal tools.