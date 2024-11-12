Image Image Credit Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images and Jeff Swensen / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt 50 Cent and Luigi Mangione Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Luigi Mangione, the prime suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been the center of national headlines following a days-long FBI manhunt. Having caught wind of the conversation is 50 Cent, who said he’s already in the process of “doing a documentary” on Tuesday (Dec. 10) night.

“I don’t know, I kinda like this killer,” 50 Cent wrote via a now-deleted Instagram post. “I’m sorry this is going [the] way it is… He is special! I apologize in advance for anyone who doesn’t understand.”

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s on Monday (Dec. 9) and charged with second-degree murder, multiple counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree possession of a forged document. He was charged in New York and in Pennsylvania, and his lawyer, Thomas Dickey, has stated that he plans to plead not guilty in both courts.

50 Cent accompanied his caption with an excerpt from Mangione’s alleged manifesto. “To the Feds, I’ll keep this short because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn't working with anyone. This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, and a lot of patience,” it read. “The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and to-do lists that illuminate the gist of it.”

Thompson was fatally shot on Dec. 4 in Manhattan by a masked gunman. Authorities later reported that the words “delay,” “deny,” and “depose” were written on shell casings found on the crime scene. According to AP News, Mangione’s supposed actions were motivated by his grudge against “health insurance companies and a disdain for corporate greed.”

Aside from his upcoming documentary about Diddy, which was picked up by Netflix, the “21 Questions” rapper launched his very own channel on Roku on Tuesday (Dec. 10). In partnership with Lionsgate and G-Unit Film and Television, the 50 Cent Action Channel arrived with over 20,000 titles, including The Expendables, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and Rambo.