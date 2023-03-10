Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 50 Cent Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

50 Cent’s free advertising-supported streaming television (FAST) channel on Roku just got a major update. On Thursday (Dec. 5), the company announced that the 50 Cent Action Channel will debut on Dec. 10 in partnership with Lionsgate and his very own G-Unit Film and Television.

According to the official press release, viewers will get access to a whopping 20,000 titles. Among those include movies like The Expendables, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and Rambo, as well as 50 Cent’s massively successful “Power” series.

“We’re excited to collaborate with our longstanding partner Lionsgate and Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson on this innovative channel. 50 is one of the biggest stars in the world, with a massive audience and an unmatched impact in the content space,” Roku Media Vice President of Content Acquisition and Programming Jennifer Vaux said. “Viewers are going to love this fun, unique way to explore Lionsgate’s awesome lineup of action programming, as well as behind-the-scenes content from 50 Cent.”

The Hip Hop legend himself added, “Roku’s reach and success in the free TV space make them the perfect launch partner for 50 Cent Action. My channel, created in partnership with Lionsgate, will deliver exactly what my audience loves to watch all in one place. We’ll be No. 1 in no time.”

Lionsgate also announced that it will launch themed programming tied to 50 Cent’s legendary albums and hits. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ will bring films like Empire State, Reservoir Dogs, and Man on a Ledge to screens. For 2008’s “I Like The Way She Do It,” the network planned a female-focused slate, including both installments of Kill Bill, The Protégé, and Haywire.

The entertainment company’s president of worldwide television distribution, Jim Packer, described the “In da Club” artist as an “incredible talent, a prolific storyteller, and a visionary entrepreneur with a passionate global fan base.”