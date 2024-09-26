Image Image Credit Pacific Press/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt New York City Mayor Eric Adams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Sept. 25), The New York Times reported that Mayor Eric Adams was hit with a federal indictment. The specific charges are expected to be unsealed on Thursday (Sept. 26). It was also reported that the FBI subsequently conducted a search within his official residence, Gracie Mansion. [UPDATE: You can now read the full indictment here.]

After the news broke, Adams shared a video statement denouncing the investigation. “My fellow New Yorkers, it is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with crimes,” he explained. “If so, these charges will be entirely false, based on lies. But they would not be surprising.”

The mayor continued, “I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target, and a target I became. For months, leaks and rumors have been aimed at me in an attempt to undermine my credibility and paint me as guilty. Just this past week, they searched the home of our new police commissioner, looking for documents from 20 years ago, just one week after he joined my administration. Enough! I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit.”

On Thursday (Sept. 26), Adams' attorney, Alex Spiro, confirmed the aforementioned search in a message shared by NBC News. “Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle, again, and take Mayor Adams phone, again. He has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court,” he said. “They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in.”

A spokesperson for New York Governor Kathy Hochul also addressed the indictment and stated that her office would be “monitoring the situation.” “It would be premature to comment further until the matter is confirmed by law enforcement,” the rep added.