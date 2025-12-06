Image Image Credit Artwork for Luh Bri’s “One Of One” Image Alt Luh Bri Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Originally shared as a no-frills YouTube drop, Luh Bri’s single “One of One” is now getting the full spotlight treatment. On Thursday (June 12), the North Carolina rapper officially released the track through her new partnership with 440 Artists and Who Really Working, making it available across all major streaming platforms. For fans who’ve been following her grassroots come up, the move signals a pivotal shift from DIY talent to an artist ready to make her mark on a larger scale.

Produced with an unfiltered energy that matches her Southern style, “One of One” blends street talk with moments of personal reflection. The lyrics paint vivid scenes of her past — mentioning the 527 (her hometown area code), early days in the trap and keeping close to those who “totin' a gun.” It’s a portrait of someone who’s had to survive, hustle and grow, and isn’t interested in glossing over the process.

The visual for “One of One” still lives on YouTube and shows Luh Bri’s commanding presence without any unnecessary theatrics. Shot in a stripped-down environment with dark tones and raw framing, the clip let her performance — and her words — take center stage. For longtime supporters, it’s a nod to her roots. For new listeners, it’s an invitation to catch up.

Who is Luh Bri? The Mount Gilead artist carving her own lane

Luh Bri hails from Mount Gilead, NC, a small town with big stories. She started writing music at 15, inspired by her brother and the challenges of her upbringing. Past projects like 1st Quarter and Not Signed Yet 2 revealed an artist unafraid to be vulnerable while still talking her talk. Whether she’s sharing the stage with Sexyy Red or dropping bars about deserving a plaque, her mission is clear: Represent her truth without apology.