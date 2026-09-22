Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lionel Richie performs at Little Caesars Arena on July 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Lionel Richie was reportedly hospitalized for atrial fibrillation for the third time since June and underwent a minimally invasive ablation procedure.

His representative told Billboard that the procedure “went perfectly,” Richie is “doing great,” and he will take time off.

Tour shows in San Francisco, Chicago, and Columbus, Ohio, were canceled.

Lionel Richie has reportedly been hospitalized for the third time since June amid ongoing heart issues.

Sources with direct knowledge apparently told TMZ that the music legend was hospitalized for atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib. The outlet reported that doctors planned to treat the irregular heartbeat with a minimally invasive ablation procedure.

Richie’s representative later confirmed the procedure to Billboard and shared a positive update on his recovery. “The doctor said everything went perfectly,” the representative said. “Lionel is doing great, but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon.”

The reported health setback has also affected his “Sing a Song All Night Long Tour" with Earth, Wind & Fire, which kicked off June 24 at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota. The next three shows — San Francisco, Chicago and Columbus, Ohio — have been canceled, per TMZ.

The hospitalization comes just weeks after Richie returned home from a three-day hospital stay following his performance in St. Louis. As REVOLT previously reported, witnesses said the singer appeared to struggle near the end of that show and requested a chair while closing the night with “All Night Long.” He later admitted himself to a St. Louis hospital, where he spent time in the ICU undergoing cardiac testing. After returning home, Richie was reportedly “doing great.”

Lionel Richie has faced multiple health scares on his arena tour

That incident followed another frightening moment earlier in the summer. During the opening night of his tour, the 77-year-old became dizzy while performing and eventually left the stage early. “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your a** down,” he joked at the time.

Richie was later transported to the hospital by ambulance, prompting the postponement of two shows. Richie eventually returned to the stage in Pittsburgh, where he addressed worried fans with some humor. “I had you worried there for a minute, huh?” he asked. “You have no idea what I have been through in the last 24 hours, listening to my friends tell me their advice on what I should be doing.”

For now, the stage can wait as the Tuskegee native focuses on his recovery — and fans will undoubtedly be rooting for the music legend to return healthy and ready to go “All Night Long.”