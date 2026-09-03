Image Image Credit David Carson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch via Getty Images Image Alt Lionel Richie performs on stage at The Muny in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Lionel Richie is now recovering at home after a three-day hospital stay and cardiac testing during his tour, marking his second recent health scare.

Witnesses reported that Richie appeared to struggle toward the end of his St. Louis performance and finished the show seated before admitting himself to a hospital.

He has reassured fans that he is “doing great” and plans to return to the stage for his scheduled San Francisco tour date.

Lionel Richie is back home after spending three days in the hospital following another health scare on the road.

The legendary musician returned to Los Angeles and is “doing great,” PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday (Sept. 2). Richie checked himself into a St. Louis hospital after his Saturday (Aug. 29) performance at The Muny, where witnesses told TMZ he appeared to be struggling toward the end of the show. While closing out the night with “All Night Long,” he asked his team to bring him a chair so he could finish the song seated.

TMZ reported that Richie was admitted to the ICU and underwent testing for cardiac-related issues. Sources initially told the outlet that doctors were also looking into possible mild dehydration. The latest incident comes just over two months after another performance landed the 77-year-old in the hospital.

Lionel Richie experienced another health scare in June

As REVOLT previously reported, Richie became ill during the June 24 opening night of his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire in St. Paul, Minnesota. After feeling dizzy onstage, he took a seat before eventually leaving the performance early. “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your a** down,” he joked at the time.

The Tuskegee native was later taken to the hospital by ambulance. The health scare led Richie to postpone two upcoming concerts under doctors’ advice to “rest and return to full health.” By June 30, Richie was back onstage in Pittsburgh and wasted little time addressing the concern from fans. “I had you worried there for a minute, huh?” he asked the crowd, according to TribLive. “You have no idea what I have been through in the last 24 hours, listening to my friends tell me their advice on what I should be doing.”

The following month, Richie offered another reassuring update. “Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you,” he wrote on Instagram. “Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… We made real memories together. See you in Toronto... Let’s party all night long!”

Richie is currently scheduled to return to the stage Sept. 26 in San Francisco.