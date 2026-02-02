Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne performs onstage during Tha Carter VI Tour at State Farm Arena on September 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Lil Wayne will perform a live in-game version of “A Milli” inside Clash Royale on Friday (Feb. 6).

The halftime show merges Hip Hop and mobile gaming during Super Bowl week.

The event follows Wayne’s recent tour and the release of Tha Carter VI, expanding his digital presence.

Lil Wayne is taking his halftime moment into the gaming world. The Hip Hop icon is set to perform during an in-game halftime show inside Clash Royale on Friday (Feb. 6), at 12 p.m. ET, giving millions of players a front-row seat without leaving their phones, according to a press release.

Timed ahead of Super Bowl LX, the performance will premiere exclusively inside Clash Royale’s Arena, where Wayne will deliver a special rendition of his hit single “A Milli.” As players open the game and prepare for battle, the show will unfold live, blending music, sports energy, and gaming culture into a one-of-a-kind virtual event.

The New Orleans native won’t be performing alone. His in-game appearance will place him alongside Clash Royale’s towering giants, mischievous goblins, and sharp-shooting musketeers, turning the battlefield into a concert venue. The experience is designed to feel immersive, with the rapper performing as part of the game’s universe rather than outside of it.

In the release, Wayne spoke about what the moment represents for him. “Music, sports, and gaming all in one place — y’all know how much I love being at the center of the culture,” he said. “I’m turning the Clash Royale Arena into the most lit concert of the week, tap in [Feb. 6] to see what we got in store for y’all.”

Fans and players can tune into the Clash Royale Halftime Show by downloading the game, which has already been downloaded more than 1.5 billion times worldwide.

Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter VI’ era

The virtual performance arrives amid a busy chapter for the “Lollipop” hitmaker. In June 2025, he returned with Tha Carter VI, the latest installment in his long-running album series. The project featured a wide range of collaborators, including BigXthaPlug, Jelly Roll, Big Sean, Kodak Black, and Wyclef Jean, while also highlighting family ties with appearances from his sons.

The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and launched a tour that has reinforced Wayne’s lasting presence across generations. From surprising a longtime disabled fan backstage in Chicago to now stepping into the gaming arena, Wayne continues to find new stages, and new audiences, without slowing down.