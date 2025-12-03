Image Image Credit Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby at the "Hurry Up Tomorrow" world premiere held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on May 13, 2025 in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Lil Baby gifted fans on his birthday (Dec. 3). After months of delays and shifting dates, the Atlanta rapper finally released The Leaks, a mixtape he’s been teasing for what feels like forever. The album arrived on his 31st lap around the sun as a thank you to supporters for their unwavering loyalty throughout his career.

The compilation pulls together full versions of songs that leaked over the years, plus unreleased joints he previewed during different stages of his run. Lil Baby celebrated the release on Instagram with a message that matched the energy of the moment, writing, “Happy b-day to me! What’s a better way to get the world to celebrate [with] ya, than dropping a tape?? The Leaks out nowwwwwww! Shoutout to whoever be leaking my s**t. Y’all made this possible!!”

The rollout followed his WHAM Wednesdays series, where he warmed up listeners with drops like “All on Me” featuring G Herbo, “Real S**t,” “Otha Boy,” and “Try to Love.” Last week’s new offering, “Middle of the Summer,” came with a visual directed by BCPBrandon. On the track, he raps, “Middle of the summer in Atlanta, I’m still a cold n**ga.”

The Leaks also brings a heavy lineup of collaborators including Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, BINO, Rylo Rodriguez, Skooly, LUCKI, and Veeze. This project came less than a year after Baby earned his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with WHAM. That album featured Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rod Wave, Travis Scott, Rylo Rodriguez, and 21 Savage.

Lil Baby breaks down how ‘The Leaks’ came together

Fans have been waiting for The Leaks since August, when the project was first expected to drop. During PlaqueBoyMax’s livestream that month, Baby explained the project’s concept, saying, “I really just took a couple of songs that I already got leaked and just created a whole album around it.” He added, “Most of the leaks [aren’t even] the real versions of s**t anyway, but people already got it, so we just called it The Leaks.”

He also hinted at what’s next: “I'm dropping another album four weeks after that, something like that.” If that timeline sticks, fans could see a follow-up in early 2026. Listen to The Leaks below: