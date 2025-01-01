Image Image Credit Kevin Winter/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby and Young Thug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Jan. 15), Complex published a new interview with Lil Baby, who recently scored his latest No. 1 for the well-received WHAM (or Who Harder Than Me). In the feature, the Atlanta emcee spoke on his fourth studio LP and its upcoming follow-up, the more mature Dominique.

“I just was d**n near warming up again [on WHAM] and Dominique is more strategic,” he stated. “Dominique is more of a grown sound. Lil Baby is something I created. But I kind of grew out of that stage. WHAM is [a persona] I created, and Dominique is [a persona] I created. WHAM is in the middle of Lil Baby and Dominique. So, Dominique [is] going to be like the more 30-year-old me.”

One of the biggest standouts from the January release was “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber,” a collaboration with Future and a recently freed Young Thug. “It might’ve been our second or third day in the studio since [Thug] had been home. Everybody was in the studio,” Baby explained about the song’s creation, which also served as a celebration. “We got food... We got chefs coming and bringing us everything. Malls coming to us... We got them bringing us clothes. It is like that old feeling again, like when I first came home.”

The Quality Control-signed talent continued by describing his reunion with the YSL frontman as “amazing.” He also revealed that he and his “musical genius” collaborator have a long-awaited joint project in the works.

“Even though [the Georgia RICO arrest and trial] happened to Thug, I feel like it could have happened to me,” Baby admitted about his peer’s legal situation. “So, seeing that s**t every day, and seeing how they’re trying to do you, and how they’re trying to use the craft to build [a case against us] and take us [from] trying to help n**gas from our neighborhood or people that we grew up with, how they’re trying to turn it and use it against us... That s**t is really mind-boggling. That s**t will f**k your mind up.”