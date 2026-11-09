Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt American rapper Lil Baby performs during the 2026 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Bridgeview, Illinois. Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

As nonchalant as he appears, Lil Baby has heard you talking. Once you reach a level of rap superstardom, it's hard not to. It's even harder when reporters ask you about narratives that you're washed, as my good pals at The New York Times' “Popcast” did just a week before he dropped his fifth studio album, FRESH. When asked about the topic, the Atlanta rapper made it clear that he's entertaining no such slander.

"To me, I don't have [fall-off] periods," he explained in the interview. "Nothing changed... So why would I be in a slump? At the level I’m at, if I put out a hit, if I don’t put out a hit, it don’t really change for me."

If you did believe in rumors of a Lil Baby fall-off, I'm here to tell you they were exaggerated. Need proof? Check out FRESH, which includes some of the most energetic and generally dynamic rapping of his career. The hooks are memorable, the bars are often pretty quotable, and the melodies are some you might find yourself humming to as you're washing your dishes.

We rocked with it so much that we decided to rank the five best tracks on the album — plus a couple of honorable mentions. Check out the ranking for yourself below.

5. “Dead Fresh”

Admittedly, we slept on this one a little bit when it dropped a few weeks before the album. The Pharrell Williams soundscape didn't really do it for me. It felt like it wasn't doing enough melodically. But listening to the track as a pregame at night, it grew on me in a major way. Yes, it's muted, but it's stylish; it kind of feels like a mix of Migos' "Stir Fry" and Kanye West's "Drive Slow." On Baby's end, it's him in all of his understated glory, with his flex bars resting atop the beat like VVS diamonds on a black Christian Dior denim jacket.

4. "Televised"

He raps like his heart rate never gets above 70 bpm, but he turns the menace all the way up on “Televised,” threatening to put an opp on the news for reasons that … well, let’s just say they wouldn’t want that kind of airtime. It’s raw, controlled, and sneakily catchy. And he talks that talk the way it's meant to be talked: "Gotta show me she your twin, let's have a ménage, yeah / Know the feds in town for switches and secret compartments / Every day, we pushin' pounds, we done beat up departments / They don't want me in that mode, swear I'm really the hardest." If you like "send them shooters your way," Baby, this might be your favorite track on the whole project.

3. "Keep Goin"

It's not hard to imagine "Keep Goin" being used for the beginning of a movie trailer. The distorted Metro Boomin synths imbue the track with a sinister undertone of doom. The My Turn artist sounds resigned here, but his terse bars also feel resolute. He knows this is what the game is, and he's ready to deal with it all — mostly because he doesn't have a choice. There’s a flat, matter-of-fact quality to it all that makes Baby sound kind of heroic. No matter how down bad you or the game gets, keep going. A word.

2. "Mr. Do Something"

Yeah, man. Lil Baby got deep into his Ex-D-Boy bag with this one. The Detroit bass bounces like a cruise down 6 Mile, and Baby's bars brim with a mix of vivid flexes, indignation, and casual savagery. There are at least a few quotable bars here, and the chorus makes being an authentic street guy feel like not just an identity, but a responsibility to folks in the ghetto. "I'm a Black man, Mr. Do Something, I got blue hundreds / Young n**ga sittin' in first class, lookin' like new money / 2026 Audemars, yeah, the two-tone / United States of Atlanta, play with me, them troops comin'." When you ask about people's favorite songs on FRESH, expect to hear this one come up a lot. You can just tell it does something.

1. “All My Partnas” featuring Rylo Rodriguez, Young Thug, and Future

It’s hilarious that this beat, which is essentially the sound of serenity, ends up as the soundtrack for player problems. In all seriousness, Rylo Rodriguez, Baby, Thugger, and Future sound convincingly mournful when they sing about how a lady they’re talking to (who is surely one of several) is hooking up with all their friends. You read that right. It feels silly, but Future's chorus is genuinely angelic, and through his own supple verse, Baby tightropes the line between disappointment and understanding: "She say she the main b**ch (She the main b**ch) / Tellin' us the same s**t (Same s**t) / We done lived it, so I get it (I get it) / I ain't tryna knock you one bit (No)." It's an oddly nuanced take on something that could almost be a self-parody. And most importantly, it sounds pretty damn good.

Honorable mentions:

"Rareform"

His melodic murmurs are pretty entrancing on this one, and his shift from melancholic to frenzied is something that will make you hum right along with him for the whole two minutes. A good one to throw on when you hop on the elliptical to, hopefully, get yourself into rare form, too.

"Ain't Goin"

For this one, the WHAM rapper delivers jumpy bar structures coated in flashes of Audemars and other rich rapper stuff that's so casual, yet so specific, that for a few minutes you can pretend like you're unf**kwittable and like there's water on your wrist, too.