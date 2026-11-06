Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Lil Baby performs during YSL Records & Young Thug Present: The New Generation Tour at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 20, 2026 in Atlanta. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Lil Baby released his fifth studio album, FRESH, with features from Young Thug, Future, and Rylo Rodriguez.

It contains production from Metro Boomin, Pharrell Williams, London on da Track, and many more.

Social media reactions to FRESH were mostly positive, though some listeners remained unconvinced.

When Lil Baby spoke to The New York Times’ “Popcast” last week, he was asked about the sentiment that he’d fallen off musically. At the time, the rapper simply chalked it up to “propaganda,” calling it the “craziest narrative ever.” With the release of his fifth studio album, FRESH, he more than proved that it couldn’t be further from the truth.

If anything, the Grammy-winning rapper leaves little room for his critics to declare him past his prime or dismiss his success as something owed to his longtime collaborators (Young Thug, Future, and Rylo Rodriguez appear across a mere two tracks). In comparison, last year’s WHAM featured guest appearances on five of its 15 songs, while The Leaks — albeit a mixtape — was no different in that regard. All that’s to say, Lil Baby is proving that he can do bad all by himself.

Prior to the album’s full-length release, Lil Baby joined forces with Pharrell Williams for “Dead Fresh,” which debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. In hindsight, the record almost does a disservice to the sheer variety and imagination the Atlanta rapper brings to the 17-song effort. For instance, “From The Back” interpolates Lil Uzi Vert’s “Sanguine Paradise,” much to our delight, while “All My Partnas” has us counting down the days until he finally releases his long-teased joint album with Thugger and Future.

Much to his benefit, the production on FRESH is every bit as impressive as the rapping. The Detroit-inspired “Mr. Do Something” provides the perfect opening for Lil Baby to dish out bars like there’s no tomorrow, while the production's menacing synths and snares make his already recession-proof flow all the more entertaining as he reflects on friends who weren't loyal and staying 10 toes down through it all. “You done turned your back on solid n**gas, you ain't real to me / I can't do no Twitter beef, we X'd him out eternity,” he raps.

All things considered, FRESH is a triumphant return to form for Lil Baby, with songs like “Life Of the Party (L.O.T.P)” bringing back the familiar flows we’ve come to love him for and records such as “Televised” and “Rareform” revealing sides of him we haven’t heard before. Take a listen to the LP below, then continue scrolling for some of our favorite reactions.

Social media reacts to Lil Baby’s new album, ‘FRESH’

While FRESH wasn’t enough to win everyone over, namely DJ Akademiks, who’s been throwing shots at Lil Baby for the past few years, social media seems to be enjoying the album for the most part. “Do my ears deceive me or did Lil Baby just go 17/17?” one X user asked. Another said, “The production on this Lil Baby album is amazing.” In addition to Pharrell, Metro Boomin, Wheezy, Hitmaka, London on da Track, and K6WYA are among the beatmakers credited on the LP.

“Lil Baby is so back. [I don’t] wanna hear no more washed talk,” another listener declared on X. Check out more reactions below, then tell us how you’re feeling about the album.