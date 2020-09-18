Image Image Credit Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Image Alt Danny Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Detroit’s rap scene is as raw and resilient as the city itself. Known for its blue-collar roots and unshakable pride, the D has produced some of the most innovative and impactful artists in Hip Hop. From boundary-pushing lyricists to modern-day stars, these rappers brought the city’s struggles, triumphs and unique energy to the world stage.

Whether it's the global dominance of Eminem or the groundbreaking artistry of J Dilla and the raw energy of Tee Grizzley, these rappers have showcased Detroit’s ability to shape the culture on their own terms. Each artist brings a unique voice to the table, ensuring that Motown’s impact on Hip Hop will continue to inspire and influence for generations to come.

1. Eminem

Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta / Getty Images Image Alt Eminem Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Eminem is the undisputed face of Detroit Hip Hop and one of the greatest rappers of all time. Bursting onto the scene with The Slim Shady LP in 1999, Em’s razor-sharp lyricism, dark humor and raw storytelling captivated audiences worldwide. Albums like The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show became cultural landmarks, earning him critical acclaim and massive commercial success. Eminem’s ability to tackle personal struggles while delivering unique style has made him an icon. As the founder of Shady Records and a champion of Detroit talent, Eminem’s influence extends far beyond music.

2. J Dilla

Image Image Credit Gregory Bojorquez / Getty Images Image Alt J Dilla Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The late James Dewitt Yancey, otherwise known as J Dilla, was a revolutionary producer and rapper whose influence on Hip Hop is immeasurable. Born in Detroit, Dilla’s soulful, sample-driven beats became the blueprint for a generation of artists. As a founding member of Slum Village, he helped define Detroit’s underground rap scene with albums like Fantastic, Vol. 2. His solo work, including Donuts, remains a masterpiece celebrated by producers and fans alike. Though his life was tragically cut short, Dilla’s legacy continues to shape Hip Hop, with his sound influencing everyone from Kanye West to The Roots. He’s a true testament to Detroit’s innovative spirit.

3. Big Sean

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Image Alt Big Sean Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Big Sean brought Detroit’s flair to the mainstream, blending clever wordplay with a polished sound. Discovered by Kanye West, Sean signed to G.O.O.D. Music in 2007 and quickly became one of the most recognizable voices in rap. With hits like “Blessings,” “I Don’t F**k With You” and “Bounce Back,” Sean solidified himself as a hitmaker while maintaining his Detroit pride. Albums like Detroit 2 pay homage to his hometown, blending personal growth with a celebration of the city’s spirit. Big Sean’s philanthropic efforts, including his Sean Anderson Foundation, also showcase his dedication to uplifting his community.

4. Royce da 5'9"

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / WireImage Image Alt Royce da 5'9 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Royce da 5'9" is one of Detroit’s most respected lyricists, known for his sharp delivery and intricate wordplay. As one-half of the duo Bad Meets Evil with Eminem, Royce gained national recognition with tracks like “Lighters.” His solo work, including critically acclaimed albums like Book of Ryan and The Allegory, dives deep into personal struggles and societal issues. Royce is also a member of the supergroup Slaughterhouse, showcasing his ability to hold his own among rap’s elite. His contributions to Detroit’s Hip Hop scene exceed music, as he continues to mentor young talent and uplift his city.

5. Danny Brown

Image Image Credit Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Image Alt Danny Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Danny Brown brought a raw, unpredictable energy to Detroit’s rap scene, blending eccentricity with unfiltered realism. Known for his unique voice and genre-bending style, Danny’s 2011 breakout album, XXX, earned him critical acclaim for its bold storytelling and experimental production. Follow-up projects like 2016’s Atrocity Exhibition pushed the boundaries of Hip Hop, cementing him as one of the most creative minds in the genre. Danny’s ability to capture both the chaos and beauty of Detroit life has made him a standout artist who continues to represent the city’s innovation.

6. Tee Grizzley

Image Image Credit Manny Carabel / Getty Images Image Alt Tee Grizzley Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tee Grizzley exploded onto the scene with his breakout single “First Day Out,” a gritty anthem detailing his life after prison. The song’s raw authenticity and Tee’s compelling storytelling resonated with fans, making him an instant star. His debut album unleashed in 2018, Activated, showcased the struggles and triumphs of growing up in the D, and his relentless work ethic has made him a symbol of perseverance. As one of Detroit’s modern-day rap stars, Tee Grizzley continues to elevate the city’s presence in Hip Hop.

7. Elzhi

Image Image Credit Richard Bord / WireImage Image Alt Elzhi Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jason Powers, also known as Elzhi, is a lyrical mastermind who has been a cornerstone of Detroit’s underground rap scene. As a member of rap group Slum Village, he contributed to classics like Trinity (Past, Present and Future), showcasing his intricate wordplay and introspection. His solo albums, including The Preface and Lead Poison, highlight his ability to weave complex themes into thought-provoking verses. Known for his technical brilliance and storytelling, Elzhi is a true artist who has earned the respect of fans and peers alike. His commitment to his craft and his hometown makes him one of Detroit’s most treasured MCs.

8. Obie Trice

Image Image Credit Annamaria DiSanto / WireImage Image Alt Obie Trice and Saigon Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Obie Trice gained prominence as one of Eminem’s early Shady Records signees, representing Detroit’s gritty authenticity. His debut album, 2003’s Cheers, featured hits like “Got Some Teeth” and showcased his ability to balance humor with hard-hitting rhymes. Obie’s unfiltered perspective gave listeners a glimpse into Detroit life, earning him a loyal fanbase. His follow-up album, Second Round’s on Me, released in 2006, further solidified his place in the rap world.

9. Blade Icewood

Blade Icewood is a legendary figure in Detroit’s underground rap scene, known for his influence on the city’s street culture. As a member of the group Street Lord’z, Blade helped pioneer Detroit’s early trap sound, delivering gritty anthems that resonated deeply with locals. His charisma and ability to capture the essence of Detroit life made him a beloved figure in the city. Though he experienced an untimely death, Blade Icewood’s music and impact live on, cementing his status as a trailblazer in Detroit’s Hip Hop history.

10. Payroll Giovanni

Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for Def Jam Image Alt Payroll Giovanni Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Payroll Giovanni represents the hustle and grind of Detroit with his smooth delivery and street-smart lyrics. As a member of Doughboyz Cashout, he helped bring the street rap scene to the forefront with tracks that celebrated the city’s entrepreneurial spirit. His solo projects, including Payface, display his knack for crafting vivid narratives about life in Detroit. Payroll’s ability to balance authenticity with catchy production has made him a standout artist, representing the Motor City’s blue-collar ethos and determination.

11. Trick Trick

Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Getty Images Image Alt Trick Trick Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Trick Trick is a pivotal figure in Detroit, known not only for his music but also for his role as a cultural gatekeeper. As the leader of the Goon Sqwad, he gained recognition with tracks like “Welcome 2 Detroit” featuring Eminem, an anthem that celebrates the city’s grit and pride. Trick Trick’s street credibility and dedication to uplifting Detroit artists have made him a respected figure in the community. Beyond his music, he’s been a vocal advocate for protecting his city’s local talent, ensuring it remains a force in Hip Hop. His contributions have solidified his Detroit icon status.

12. Boldy James

Image Image Credit Per Ole Hagen / Redferns Image Alt Boldy James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Boldy James brings a unique blend of street realism and lyrical sophistication. Known for his understated delivery and vivid storytelling, Boldy gained critical acclaim with albums like My 1st Chemistry Set and his collaborations with producer The Alchemist on projects like The Price of Tea in China. His ability to weave detailed narratives about Detroit’s streets into his music has earned him respect from both fans and peers. Boldy’s steady rise in the underground and mainstream rap worlds showcases the depth and diversity of Detroit’s Hip Hop talent.

13. Kash Doll

Image Image Credit Prince Williams / WireImage Image Alt Kash Doll Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kash Doll is one of Detroit’s brightest stars, representing the city with charisma, confidence and an unapologetically bold style. Breaking out with hits like “For Everybody” and “Ice Me Out,” Kash Doll quickly became a voice for women in Hip Hop while proudly repping Detroit’s energy. Her debut album, 2019’s Stacked, highlighted her ability to blend hard-hitting bars with radio-ready hooks, earning her a dedicated fanbase. Kash Doll’s influence extends into fashion and philanthropy, making her a multifaceted artist who continues to inspire her city and fans worldwide.