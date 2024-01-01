Image Image Credit Southern University and A&M College / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Southern University and A&M College football field Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

2024 marks the sixth consecutive year for Ally's Moguls in the Making competition in collaboration with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. This highly competitive contest featured 10 HBCU teams putting their solutions for increasing economic mobility within their communities to the test.

Students representing Southern University and A&M College, Philander Smith University, Norfolk State University, Spelman College, Hampton University, North Carolina A&T State University, Howard University, Florida A&M University, Elizabeth City State University, and Texas Southern University touched down in the great city of Detroit, Michigan for one weekend with their sights on securing a $20,000 scholarship, guaranteed internship, and a chance to be featured on REVOLT's 60-minute special “Moguls Unplugged.”

Hosted at Detroit's Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design, the competition showcased Ally's commitment to supporting HBCUs beyond the competition itself. The company awarded a $50,000 grant to the historic institution and collaborated with its student designers to create the official 2024 Moguls in the Making T-shirts worn by all participants.

With guidance from seasoned mentors, and keynote speeches by Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Ally's Chief Diversity Officer Reggie Willis; and Vincent Hunt, founder of The Bureau of Creative; the competition was as inspirational as it was intense. Over just a few days, students refined their pitches, mastered their presentations, and competed for the top spot.

When it came time for the final showdown, the judges faced a nearly impossible decision: Choosing between two teams with groundbreaking ideas. For the first time in the history of Moguls in the Making, Reggie Willis announced a first-place tie with Philander Smith University, and Southern University and A&M College.

To celebrate, Ally and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund doubled the prize pool to award a $20,000 scholarship to all 10 students, ensuring both groups could bring their visions to life. The winning students will also be featured on “Moguls Unplugged,” airing Dec.16 on REVOLT.