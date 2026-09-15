Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images and NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Law Roach attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California and Zendaya and Tom Holland attend the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Law Roach said at the 2026 Emmy Awards that Zendaya and Tom Holland have not had an official wedding ceremony yet.

Roach suggested the ceremony would happen after Zendaya’s Dune: Part Three press tour.

Roach pointed out that the AI-generated photos of Zendaya and Holland's wedding day were "totally fake."

Zendaya and Tom Holland may not have made things official with a wedding ceremony just yet, but according to Law Roach, that day is coming. On Monday (Sept. 14), at the 2026 Emmy Awards, the celebrity stylist said that the couple plans to tie the knot after her Dune: Part Three press tour.

During the “CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live: TV’s Biggest Night” pre-show, Roach was asked whether his claiming that Z and Holland were already married at March's Actor Awards was "coordinated." He admitted, “Well, I actually lied. She wasn’t married. They actually haven’t had an official ceremony yet. It’s gonna happen after the Dune press tour.”

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Zendaya attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Variety editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh then asked whether Roach was “messing” with them, especially considering Holland previously referred to Zendaya as his “wife,” to which he confirmed, “No, the wedding hasn’t happened. Not yet.”

He added, “I mean, she’s been his ‘wife’ for a really long time now, but it’s not official yet.” As CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister jokingly pointed out, Roach has “lied before,” so who’s to say he’s telling the truth now? “I could,” the “Project Runway” judge hilariously responded. Watch the video below, then scroll to see what he had to say about the “totally fake” AI-generated images of Zendaya’s wedding.

Law Roach shuts down the AI-generated Zendaya wedding photos

Later in his red carpet chat with Setoodeh and Wagmeister, Roach was asked about the wedding photos that had been circulating online. “The AI images were totally fake, for sure,” he said. “That dress was ugly. I would not have dressed her in that.” Of course, he also confirmed that when Zendaya and Holland do prepare to walk down the aisle, he’ll be the one styling her.

Roach was also behind the actress’ 2026 Emmys look, where she was up for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for “Euphoria.” Sadly, Z — and every Black actor nominated in the 12 major acting categories — walked away without a win, but there’s always next year for the Academy to do better.