Key Takeaways

Lauryn Hill’s tribute performance highlights her long-standing artistic ties to Roberta Flack and D’Angelo.

The 2026 Grammys mark her first return to the stage since her historic 1999 wins.

The In Memoriam segment will spotlight the influence of two soul legends on Hill’s career.

Ms. Lauryn Hill is set to return to the Grammy Awards stage for a moment that carries rare emotional weight. At the 2026 ceremony, Hill will lead the annual In Memoriam tribute honoring Roberta Flack and D’Angelo — two artists whose influence on her music and life runs deep.

The Recording Academy announced that the singer and rapper will perform in tribute to both Flack, who died February of 2025 at age 88, and D’Angelo, who died in October of the same year at age 51. The appearance marks a significant return for Hill, whose relationship with each artist spans admiration, collaboration, and grief.

Hill’s connection to Flack reaches back to the 1990s, when she helped reintroduce Flack’s music to a new generation. As a member of Fugees, Hill fronted a reimagined version of “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” turning the track into a defining hit of the era while honoring Flack’s original spirit. The moment came full circle when Hill and Flack later performed the song together onstage at the 1996 MTV Movie Awards.

After Flack’s death, Hill shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing, “I grew up scouring the records my Parents collected. Mrs. Flack was one of their favorites and quite instantly became one of mine as soon as I was exposed to her.” She continued, “Mrs. Flack was an artist, a singer-songwriter, a pianist and composer who moved me and showed me through her own creative choices and standards what else was possible within the idiom of Soul. ‘Killing Me Softly’, a song Mrs. Flack didn’t write, but made hugely popular [and] became the song that catapulted myself and the Fugees into household phenomena.”

The New Jersey native’s connection to D’Angelo was equally personal. The two collaborated on “Nothing Even Matters,” a standout duet from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Following D’Angelo’s passing, Hill reflected publicly on their bond, writing, “I regret not having more time with you. Your undeniable beauty and talent were not of this world, and a presence not of this world needs protection in a world that covets light and the anointing of God. You sir, moved us, stirred us, inspired and even intimidated others to action with your genius.”

Hill will not be the only artist honoring fallen legends during the ceremony. Post Malone will join Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Slash to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, while Reba McEntire will perform alongside Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson in a separate tribute segment. The show will also feature performances from Clipse, Pharrell Williams, Tyler, the Creator, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, and more.

Lauryn Hill’s return to a Grammy stage she once made history on

Hill’s appearance also carries added weight because of her historic night at the 1999 Grammy Awards. That year, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill earned five awards, including Album of the Year, making her the first Hip Hop artist to ever win the honor.

She also became the first woman to take home five Grammys in a single ceremony, sweeping the R&B categories and redefining what was possible for women in the genre. Nearly three decades later, her return to honor Flack and D’Angelo isn’t just a performance. It’s a full-circle moment rooted in reverence, legacy, and love.