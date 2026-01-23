Image Image Credit Paul Natkin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt D’Angelo performs in Chicago Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The album was recorded live to analog tape at Electric Lady Studios, capturing raw, unfiltered performances.

The Soulquarians’ collaborative method transformed the studio into a space for real-time musical experimentation.

Voodoo’s legacy is rooted in its analog warmth, spiritual undertones, and resistance to digital perfection.

Released in January 2000, D’Angelo’s Voodoo arrived as anything but a quick follow-up. Nearly five years after Brown Sugar, he resurfaced with a record built on live musicianship, Hip Hop instincts, and the loose chemistry of a band. It remains a reference point for groove-first R&B that values feel over polish.

Since the legendary artist’s untimely death in 2025, Voodoo has become an even clearer statement of his priorities: Patience, deep musical knowledge, and a refusal to sand down the rough edges.

From post–Brown Sugar pressure to a new reason to write

After Brown Sugar’s success, the presumed expectations were to deliver another set of radio-ready singles and keep the momentum rolling. Instead, D’Angelo slowed down. The long gap became part of the story, shaped by touring fatigue, creative uncertainty, and a desire to live enough life to have something worth putting on tape.

A turning point came in 1998, after the birth of his son, Michael Archer II, with Angie Stone. Stone later tied the early spark of Voodoo to that moment, saying: “Voodoo started the day we were with our son… ‘Send It On’ jump-started the project.” The album’s themes of spirituality, love, sex, growth, and fatherhood were not abstract. They were the new center of his daily life.

Electric Lady as headquarters, not a rental studio

Voodoo’s sound is inseparable from where it was made: Electric Lady Studios in New York, the building Jimi Hendrix designed as a creative home base. D’Angelo leaned into that history, once saying of working there: “I believe Jimi was there. I believe they blessed the project.”

The sessions also did not feel like a standard label schedule. The Soulquarians era was taking shape at the same time, an overlapping circle that included The Roots, Erykah Badu, Common, Q-Tip, James Poyser, and others moving between projects and late-night ideas. Poyser described the feel simply: “It was just a community of people just there, creating.” In practical terms, that meant people could walk in with an idea, pick up an instrument, and build a song without worrying about a clock. Voodoo wasn’t a project planned in neat steps; it became the sound of whoever was in the building, chasing the same groove until it clicked.

In that environment, songs could evolve across nights via a drum pattern one session, a new chord voicing the next, a vocal idea weeks later, all while the room stayed anchored to the same feel.

Live takes and real-time chemistry

Engineer Russell Elevado, who recorded and mixed Voodoo, said the album was tracked mostly live: “85% is live, yes.” Asked if it was all recorded to tape, he responded in the affirmative. Elevado also clarified that digital editing did come into play in limited cases. “There were three songs that had to go into ProTools,” he explained, which was mainly to shorten a take or fix a mistake while keeping a strong performance. Even then, he emphasized the core method: “Every single thing is recorded live. No copying or pasting.”

Instead of building songs one layer at a time, many Voodoo tracks start with musicians playing together and reacting in real time. The tiny pushes and pulls are not mistakes to erase; they are part of the music. Tape mattered, too, because it rewarded commitment. When a take felt right, the goal was to capture it before the energy disappeared, not to chase a “perfect” version through endless edits.

The pocket, the “glitch,” and the influence of J Dilla

If Voodoo sounds like it’s leaning back, that’s intentional. The drumming and rhythmic placement are designed to sit behind the beat, loose enough to breathe, tight enough to stay locked. Questlove acted as D’Angelo’s musical co-pilot for that approach, and his description captures the mindset: “Just trust me, just keep it in the pocket, be sloppy as hell, and it’s going to work.”

That approach also explains why J Dilla’s influence hangs over the album. Dilla’s rhythms proved that “human” timing could sound better than perfectly snapped timing, and the Soulquarians built a whole language around that. On Voodoo, a “glitch” isn’t a flaw; it’s the sound of a real band moving together.

Inside the songs: How collaborators shaped the record

Voodoo has credits that look like a meeting of worlds: D’Angelo at the center, Questlove steering rhythm, Pino Palladino’s bass anchoring the low end, Roy Hargrove guiding the musical direction, plus guests who drifted in when the music called for it.

“Devil’s Pie” shows how sharply the album could cut. With DJ Premier handling programming alongside D’Angelo, it plays like a warning about greed and status — still funky, still head-nodding, but pointed. Looking back, Premier remembered D’Angelo’s reaction as immediate and decisive: “I want that. I’m going to turn that into something crazy.”

“Untitled (How Does It Feel)” is the rare case where the process becomes part of the recording. Raphael Saadiq said the single ends the way it does because “the tape ran out as we were playing,” and he urged D’Angelo not to redo it: “You should just leave it like that.” It’s a small moment, but it fits the bigger philosophy of the album: Keep what feels alive.

Even the more technical songs reflect that mindset. “Spanish Joint” moves fast, but it isn’t “busy” for show; it’s the sound of a band stretching its legs. “Chicken Grease” and “Playa Playa” sit deeper in the pocket, leaning on nuance rather than obvious hooks. Across the tracklist, the arrangement choices feel like decisions made in a room full of players, not a file built in isolation.

When the rollout changed the story

Voodoo’s biggest single was also the moment that complicated D’Angelo’s relationship with the public. The “Untitled” video — waist-up, nude, filmed like a slow reveal — turned him into a mainstream sex symbol overnight. It helped drive attention to the album, but it also shifted the conversation away from the music, especially on tour. For a lot of casual listeners, the body became the headline and the music became the footnote.

The album’s numbers show how huge the moment was. Voodoo reached No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and Top R&B Albums charts, and it earned two Grammy wins in 2001, including Best R&B Album and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. Yes, the tension between art and image followed him into the spotlight, but the album still landed as a commercial and industry event. The receipts were immediate.

Why Voodoo still matters

Voodoo endures because it captured an approach to R&B that put groove first and treated the studio as a place to build songs in real time. It also documented a rare moment when a community of artists built a shared language, with live instruments and Hip Hop rhythm working as one.

Elevado’s aforementioned description of the sessions became a shorthand for the album’s lasting lesson. Voodoo shows that a slightly imperfect performance can be more engaging than something that’s perfectly lined up. With its anniversary here again, it still teaches not just how D’Angelo made a classic, but how a studio can become a space where artists stop chasing the moment and start building it.