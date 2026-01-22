Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell and the Clipse at Busta Rhymes Pre-MTV VMA Platinum Blowou Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Clipse and Pharrell Williams aren’t just showing up to the 2026 Grammy Awards — they’re pulling up with real stakes attached.

The Virginia duo and the superproducer are officially set to perform on Feb. 1, when the Grammys return to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. But what makes this moment hit harder is that it’s not a random booking or a legacy salute — it’s a full-circle return that’s still unfolding in real time, with Clipse walking into the night as one of the most-nominated acts on the bill.

Pusha T and Malice are up for five awards total, powered by their album Let God Sort Em Out. Their nominations include Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance for “Chains & Whips,” Best Rap Song for “The Birds Don’t Sing,” and Best Music Video for “So Be It.” Pharrell, who produced the project, is nominated right alongside them in multiple categories, plus Best Music Film for Piece By Piece.

That’s why this performance feels bigger than the announcement itself. Clipse and Pharrell have been building this story for decades, from the early Neptunes-era records that helped define their sound to the way their music always landed like a statement, not just a song. They’ve shared too many classic moments for this to feel like a random link-up, and the Grammys stage is just the latest reminder of what happens when their worlds collide. With Let God Sort Em Out bringing them back into the spotlight, and Pharrell still guiding the sound, this set has the potential to feel like history and a victory lap at the same time.

The Grammys leaned into that anticipation in their own post, teasing what fans might get from the setlist: “VA STANDUP! Are we getting bangers from ‘Let God Sort Em Out’ or classics from ‘Lord Willin’? Anything can happen with this legendary link up. Watch @pharrell and @clipse tear up the GRAMMY stage LIVE on @cbstv and @paramountplus on Sunday, Feb. 1.”

What ‘Let God Sort Em Out’ means to Clipse right now

Ahead of music’s biggest night, the duo has already been putting their bond front and center. During an interview at 2025 ONE Musicfest with REVOLT, Pusha T and Malice spoke candidly about faith, brotherhood, and the deeper meaning behind their album title. As Malice explained, “With this journey right now and everything that we have been through, we see that there are things that we could not have even planned for. And it just came out really good, better than expected, better than what we could have put together ourselves. So, we know that God is in control and sometimes you just gotta relax, get rid of all anxiety, and Let God Sort Em Out.”

When it comes to reconnecting in the studio, Pusha T made it clear their chemistry is as natural as it ever was, saying, “I don’t think much has changed, you know. We definitely feed off each other, know that we got each other’s backs, and... if either one of us coming up short, we know how to pick up the slack for one another.” Malice agreed, adding, “For sure, we know that there’s always a standard between us. And we understand that standard, so we always gotta bring that to the table every time.”