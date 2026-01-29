Image Image Credit Dana Jacobs / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LaRussell performs at Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park on August 09, 2025 in San Francisco, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Football fans have plenty to be excited about ahead of Super Bowl LX, including the NFL’s annual tailgate concert. On Wednesday (Jan. 28), the league and Roc Nation announced that LaRussell will open the event as both a performer and the official curator of the house band for the Big Game.

The “I Might Be” rapper is the very first artist to take on the curation role, with the goal of “bringing Hip Hop to the global stage,” per a press release. As for the Super Bowl LX Tailgate Concert, fans can catch it live next Sunday (Feb. 8) at 3:50 p.m. ET on Peacock. “I MADE IT FROM MY BACKYARD ALL THE WAY TO SUPERBOWL!!! INDEPENDENTLY!!!” LaRussell wrote on X, before joking, “LOVE HOV BUT THIS WAS OUR DOING.”

He continued, “MY TEAM WORKED REALLY HARD FOR THIS! THE TEAM AT THE NFL FOUGHT REALLY HARD FOR THIS! THANK YOU, GEORGE, MARTIN, MILANNA, GABBY!!! WE DID IT, JOE!!!” See the announcement post below.

Timing couldn’t be better for the Super Bowl LX Tailgate Concert, especially with LaRussell’s upcoming album, Something’s In the Water, set to hit streaming services that Friday (Feb. 6). The Bay Area native is also expected to link up with Lil Jon on the aptly titled “I’m From The Bay,” which arrives on DSPs this Friday (Jan. 30).

What else to know about the Super Bowl LX Tailgate Concert

Joining LaRussell on the lineup is Teddy Swims, who will headline the event. The “Lose Control” singer is slated to perform outside of Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium before the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots face off.

"The Super Bowl is one of those events I grew up watching with my dad and brothers and have always dreamed of being at and performing!" Swims said in a press statement. "Coming from a football family — I played and watched my whole life — the Super Bowl was a favorite pastime for me and my family to get around and hang together. It's an honor to be a part of it and kick off the game!"